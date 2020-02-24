Bangladesh Women vs India Women, ICC Women's T20 World Cup match live updates: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India’s Group A clash against Bangladesh in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup. After a 17-run victory against defending champions and hosts Australia in the lung opener, India will definitely step into the contest as favourites against Bangladesh.

Preview: India will look to come out all guns blazing at the WACA Ground in Perth when they take on Bangladesh in their second Group A match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup. The Women in Blue made a fantastic start to their World Cup campaign by beating defending champions and hosts Australia by 17 runs.

The chief architect of India’s win was leg-spinner Poonam Yadav, who finished with outstanding figures of 4/19. Yadav was assisted by medium-pacer Shikha Pandey, who picked up three wickets and conceded only 14 runs, finishing with an economy rate of 3.65.

However, India were in a spot of bother as far as their batting is concerned as they could only post 132/4 on the board. Apart from Deepti Sharma (49) and Shafali Verma (29), the remaining batting line up looked rusty and failed to make much of an impact. Among the Aussies, Alyssa Healy (51) and Ashleigh Gardner (34) did put up a fight but that was not enough to get the hosts past the finish line.

India do have winning momentum on their side but they can’t afford to take Bangladesh lightly as their eastern neighbours had beaten them twice in the 2018 T20 Asia Cup.

Squads:

India women: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Shafali Verma, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Harleen Deol, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Richa Ghosh, Veda Krishnamurthy, Shikha Pandey, Arundhati Reddy, Pooja Vastrakar.

Bangladesh women: Salma Khatun (c), Rumana Ahmed, Ayasha Rahman, Fahima Khatun, Fargana Hoque, Jahanara Alam, Khadija Tul Kubra, Sobhana Mostary, Murshida Khatun, Nahida Akter, Nigar Sultana (wk), Panna Ghosh, Ritu Moni, Sanjida Islam, Shamima Sultana.