Back to Firstpost
  1. Home >
  2. Cricket Latest News
  3. Live Blog

Live Updates

India Women vs Bangladesh Women, LIVE SCORE, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup: Upbeat India enter contest as favourites against Bangladesh

Date: Monday, 24 February, 2020 15:54 IST

Venue: W.A.C.A. Ground, Perth

Yet to Start

India Women vs Bangladesh Women, LIVE SCORE, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup: Upbeat India enter contest as favourites against Bangladesh

Highlights

15:54 (IST)

Veteran Indian batswoman Mithali Raj, while celebrating India's win over Australia in the tournament opener, also said that the win only proves how 'competitive' and 'open' the Women's T20 World Cup can be. Hence, one would be wise not to rule Bangladesh Women out of this yet, as there are no clear favourites here. 

Full Scorecard
15:49 (IST)

Yay! 

Full Scorecard
15:48 (IST)

For Bangladesh, the key players will be all-rounder Jahanara Alam and top-order batswoman Fargana Hoque. The 26-year-old seasoned Hoque has a T20 International hundred to her name. She had played a major role in Bangladesh's group stage win over India in 2018 T20 Asia Cup.

Alam is another key player for Bangladesh and she was a part of the IPL Velocity team under Mithali Raj in India's domestic Women's T20 Challenge tournament in Jaipur last year. 

Bangladesh will play their first match of the tournament today. 

Full Scorecard
15:48 (IST)

Meanwhile, India batswoman Veda Krishnamurthy has warned her colleagues from becoming complacent after their splendid win against Australia. She also said that it is the batters who need to step up and post enough runs on the board. To read more, click here 

Full Scorecard
15:45 (IST)

For India, the focus will again be on leg-spinner Poonam Yadav, whose 4/19 broke the back of the Australian middle-order and helped the 'Women in Blue' pick up a much-prized win against the defending champions. India could put up just 132 runs on the board in that match but with a better batting performance today, they will look to tick all the boxes against their Asian neighbours. 

Full Scorecard
15:33 (IST)

Harmanpreet Kaur-led India can't afford to take Bangladesh lightly as their eastern neighbours had beaten them twice in the 2018 T20 Asia Cup. The Women in Blue were in a spot of bother as far as their batting is concerned as they could only post 132/4 on the board against Australia in the lung opener. Come their encounter against Bangladesh, the batters will look to pull up their socks.  

Read the match preview here

Full Scorecard
15:23 (IST)

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup match between India and Bangladesh. After a 17-run victory against defending champions and hosts Australia in the lung opener, India will definitely step into the contest as favourites against Bangladesh. 

Full Scorecard

Bangladesh Women vs India Women, ICC Women's T20 World Cup match live updates: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India’s Group A clash against Bangladesh in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup. After a 17-run victory against defending champions and hosts Australia in the lung opener, India will definitely step into the contest as favourites against Bangladesh.

Preview: India will look to come out all guns blazing at the WACA Ground in Perth when they take on Bangladesh in their second Group A match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup. The Women in Blue made a fantastic start to their World Cup campaign by beating defending champions and hosts Australia by 17 runs.

India Women vs Bangladesh Women, LIVE SCORE, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup: Upbeat India enter contest as favourites against Bangladesh

India Women beat Australia Women by 17 runs in their opening match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020. AP

The chief architect of India’s win was leg-spinner Poonam Yadav, who finished with outstanding figures of 4/19. Yadav was assisted by medium-pacer Shikha Pandey, who picked up three wickets and conceded only 14 runs, finishing with an economy rate of 3.65.

However, India were in a spot of bother as far as their batting is concerned as they could only post 132/4 on the board. Apart from Deepti Sharma (49) and Shafali Verma (29), the remaining batting line up looked rusty and failed to make much of an impact. Among the Aussies, Alyssa Healy (51) and Ashleigh Gardner (34) did put up a fight but that was not enough to get the hosts past the finish line.

India do have winning momentum on their side but they can’t afford to take Bangladesh lightly as their eastern neighbours had beaten them twice in the 2018 T20 Asia Cup.

Squads:

India women: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Shafali Verma, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Harleen Deol, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Richa Ghosh, Veda Krishnamurthy, Shikha Pandey, Arundhati Reddy, Pooja Vastrakar.

Bangladesh women: Salma Khatun (c), Rumana Ahmed, Ayasha Rahman, Fahima Khatun, Fargana Hoque, Jahanara Alam, Khadija Tul Kubra, Sobhana Mostary, Murshida Khatun, Nahida Akter, Nigar Sultana (wk), Panna Ghosh, Ritu Moni, Sanjida Islam, Shamima Sultana.

Updated Date: Feb 24, 2020

Tags : #Bangladesh women cricket team #banw vs indiaw #Deepti Sharma #Fargana Hoque #Harmanpreet Kaur #ICC Women's T20 World Cup #ind w vs ban w #India women cricket team #India women vs Bangladesh women #INDW vs BANW #indw vs banw t20 #Jemimah Rodrigues #Nigar Sultana #Poonam Yadav #Salma Khatun #Shafali Verma #Shamima Sultana #Shikha Pandey #Smriti Mandhana #women world cup

Also See