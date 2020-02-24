-
liveBAN560/6 (154.0 ovr) R/R : 3.64ZIM265/10 (106.3 ovr) R/R : 2.49Innings Break
-
liveBRN110/4 (12.4 ovr) R/R : 8.87MDVYet to BatPlay in Progress
-
liveUAE107/1 (13.0 ovr) R/R : 8.23KWTYet to BatPlay in Progress
-
upcomingSLWI
venueMahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium, HambantotaFeb 26th, 2020, 02:30 PM IST
-
upcomingSAAUS
venueNewlands, Cape TownFeb 26th, 2020, 09:30 PM IST
-
upcomingNZIND
venueHagley Oval, ChristchurchFeb 29th, 2020, 04:00 AM IST
-
upcomingINDWBANW
venueW.A.C.A. Ground, PerthFeb 24th, 2020, 04:30 PM IST
-
upcomingENGWTHAW
venueManuka Oval, CanberraFeb 26th, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
-
upcomingWIWPAKW
venueManuka Oval, CanberraFeb 26th, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
-
upcomingENGWI
venueThe Kent County Cricket Ground, New Beckenham, BeckenhamAug 16th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
-
upcomingENGWI
venueThe Kent County Cricket Ground, New Beckenham, BeckenhamAug 18th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
-
upcomingENGWI
venueThe Kent County Cricket Ground, New Beckenham, BeckenhamAug 20th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
-
upcomingENGWI
venueThe Kent County Cricket Ground, New Beckenham, BeckenhamAug 22nd, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
-
resultsENGW123/8 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 6.15SAW127/4 (19.4 ovr) R/R: 6.55South Africa Women beat England Women by 6 wickets
-
resultsSLW127/7 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 6.35NZW131/3 (17.4 ovr) R/R: 7.53New Zealand Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 7 wickets
-
resultsTHAW78/9 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 3.90WIW80/3 (16.4 ovr) R/R: 4.88West Indies Women beat Thailand Women by 7 wickets
-
resultsINDW132/4 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 6.60AUSW115/10 (19.5 ovr) R/R: 5.90India Women beat Australia Women by 17 runs
-
resultsMAL167/7 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 8.35HK154/7 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 7.70Malaysia beat Hong Kong by 13 runs
-
resultsQAT175/5 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 8.75OMA141/10 (19.1 ovr) R/R: 7.38Qatar beat Oman by 34 runs
-
resultsIRI72/9 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 3.60KSA73/1 (5.3 ovr) R/R: 13.77Saudi Arabia beat Iran by 9 wickets
-
resultsSA158/4 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 7.90AUS146/6 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 7.30South Africa beat Australia by 12 runs
Live Updates
India Women vs Bangladesh Women, LIVE SCORE, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup: Upbeat India enter contest as favourites against Bangladesh
Date: Monday, 24 February, 2020 15:54 IST
Venue: W.A.C.A. Ground, Perth
Yet to Start
Highlights
Veteran Indian batswoman Mithali Raj, while celebrating India's win over Australia in the tournament opener, also said that the win only proves how 'competitive' and 'open' the Women's T20 World Cup can be. Hence, one would be wise not to rule Bangladesh Women out of this yet, as there are no clear favourites here.
Yay!
Put your game face on, it's match-day guys 🇮🇳🇮🇳#TeamIndia #INDvBAN #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/RhgYTfW2l0— BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) February 24, 2020
For Bangladesh, the key players will be all-rounder Jahanara Alam and top-order batswoman Fargana Hoque. The 26-year-old seasoned Hoque has a T20 International hundred to her name. She had played a major role in Bangladesh's group stage win over India in 2018 T20 Asia Cup.
Alam is another key player for Bangladesh and she was a part of the IPL Velocity team under Mithali Raj in India's domestic Women's T20 Challenge tournament in Jaipur last year.
Bangladesh will play their first match of the tournament today.
Meanwhile, India batswoman Veda Krishnamurthy has warned her colleagues from becoming complacent after their splendid win against Australia. She also said that it is the batters who need to step up and post enough runs on the board. To read more, click here
For India, the focus will again be on leg-spinner Poonam Yadav, whose 4/19 broke the back of the Australian middle-order and helped the 'Women in Blue' pick up a much-prized win against the defending champions. India could put up just 132 runs on the board in that match but with a better batting performance today, they will look to tick all the boxes against their Asian neighbours.
Harmanpreet Kaur-led India can't afford to take Bangladesh lightly as their eastern neighbours had beaten them twice in the 2018 T20 Asia Cup. The Women in Blue were in a spot of bother as far as their batting is concerned as they could only post 132/4 on the board against Australia in the lung opener. Come their encounter against Bangladesh, the batters will look to pull up their socks.
Read the match preview here.
Bangladesh Women vs India Women, ICC Women's T20 World Cup match live updates: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India’s Group A clash against Bangladesh in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup. After a 17-run victory against defending champions and hosts Australia in the lung opener, India will definitely step into the contest as favourites against Bangladesh.
Preview: India will look to come out all guns blazing at the WACA Ground in Perth when they take on Bangladesh in their second Group A match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup. The Women in Blue made a fantastic start to their World Cup campaign by beating defending champions and hosts Australia by 17 runs.
The chief architect of India’s win was leg-spinner Poonam Yadav, who finished with outstanding figures of 4/19. Yadav was assisted by medium-pacer Shikha Pandey, who picked up three wickets and conceded only 14 runs, finishing with an economy rate of 3.65.
However, India were in a spot of bother as far as their batting is concerned as they could only post 132/4 on the board. Apart from Deepti Sharma (49) and Shafali Verma (29), the remaining batting line up looked rusty and failed to make much of an impact. Among the Aussies, Alyssa Healy (51) and Ashleigh Gardner (34) did put up a fight but that was not enough to get the hosts past the finish line.
India do have winning momentum on their side but they can’t afford to take Bangladesh lightly as their eastern neighbours had beaten them twice in the 2018 T20 Asia Cup.
Squads:
India women: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Shafali Verma, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Harleen Deol, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Richa Ghosh, Veda Krishnamurthy, Shikha Pandey, Arundhati Reddy, Pooja Vastrakar.
Bangladesh women: Salma Khatun (c), Rumana Ahmed, Ayasha Rahman, Fahima Khatun, Fargana Hoque, Jahanara Alam, Khadija Tul Kubra, Sobhana Mostary, Murshida Khatun, Nahida Akter, Nigar Sultana (wk), Panna Ghosh, Ritu Moni, Sanjida Islam, Shamima Sultana.
Updated Date: