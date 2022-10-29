Bangladesh will lock horns with Zimbabwe in the 28th match of the T20 World Cup 2022 on 30th October at the Brisbane Cricket Ground. Notably, Zimbabwe comes into the match on the back of a superb 1-run victory against Pakistan, while Bangladesh suffered a 104-run defeat at the hands of South Africa in their last game.

Having a win and a washed-out game to their results, Zimbabwe are currently positioned third on the Super 12 points table, with 3 points to their tally and they will be keen to beat Bangladesh to keep their semis hopes alive.

On the other hand, Bangladesh, who won their opening game against Netherlands but got beaten by South Africa in their second game, are placed fourth on the points table and will be eager to bounce back and remain alive with the win against Zimbabwe.

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Live telecast and streaming details:

When and where is the Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup Super 12 match?

The Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup Super 12 match is on Saturday, October 30 at the Gabba in Brisbane.

What time is the Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup Super 12 match?

The Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup Super 12 match will begin at 8:30 am (IST). Toss will take place at 8:00 am.

Where can I watch the Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup Super 12 match on TV in India?

The Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup Super 12 match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where can I watch the Live streaming of Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup Super 12 match in India?

The Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup Super 12 match will be Live-streamed on Disney Plus Hotstar.