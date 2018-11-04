Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe: Sikandar Raza, Tendai Chatara pick three wickets each to give visitors 140-run lead in second innings
Zimbabwe, who pocketed a 139-run first innings lead, were 1/0 at stumps on the second day at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.
- ICC Womens World T20 Practice Matches, 2018 AUSW Vs ENGW Live Now
- ICC Womens World T20 Practice Matches, 2018 SAW Vs PAKW Live Now
- West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IND Vs WI Live Now
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2018 BAN Vs ZIM Live Now
- Pakistan Women and Australia Women in Malaysia, 3 T20I series 2018 PAKW Vs AUSW Australia Women beat Pakistan Women by 9 wickets
- South Africa in Australia, 3 ODI Series, 2018 AUS Vs SA South Africa beat Australia by 6 wickets
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK Vs NZ Pakistan beat New Zealand by 6 wickets
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Nov 4th, 2018, 09:30 PM IST
- England in Sri Lanka, 3 Test Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Nov 6th, 2018, 10:00 AM IST
- West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Nov 6th, 2018, 07:00 PM IST
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 ODI Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Nov 7th, 2018, 04:30 PM IST
- South Africa in Australia, 3 ODI Series, 2018 AUS vs SA - Nov 9th, 2018, 08:50 AM IST
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 ODI Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Nov 9th, 2018, 04:30 PM IST
- South Africa in Australia, 3 ODI Series, 2018 AUS vs SA - Nov 11th, 2018, 08:20 AM IST
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2018 BAN vs ZIM - Nov 11th, 2018, 09:00 AM IST
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 ODI Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Nov 11th, 2018, 04:30 PM IST
- West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Nov 11th, 2018, 07:00 PM IST
Top Stories
-
LIVE Score, India vs West Indies, 1st T20I at Kolkata: Windies lose openers Ramdin, Hope early
-
Avni's death result of primitive approach to man-animal conflict, failure to address issue with laws
-
Rajinikanth on Shankar's 2.0: Started film with a budget of Rs 300 cr but investment has now doubled
-
'Some Opposition leaders fire off lies like AK-47': Narendra Modi hits out at Rahul Gandhi, anti-BJP alliance
-
Imran Khan, XI Jinping sign 16 agreements to curb poverty in Pakistan; Beijing declines to reveal amount loaned to Islamabad
-
It’s a Mom Thing: Blogger-author Sathya Ramaganapathy's take on parenting is humorous, reassuring
-
Premier League: Unai Emery’s Arsenal revival project showed promising signs in crackling encounter against Liverpool
-
Narendra Modi's MSME loan gambit is a two-pronged strategy; eases note ban pain, crafts shrewd poll plank
-
India vs West indies, Live cricket score, 1st T20 at Kolkata: भारत को दूसरी सफलता, होप पवेलियन लौटे
-
मध्य प्रदेश चुनाव 2018: कांग्रेस ने जारी की 16 उम्मीदवारों की दूसरी लिस्ट
-
तेज-ऐश्वर्या प्रकरण: सत्ता और ताकत के खेल में दो जिंदगियां मोहरा बनकर रह गईं!
-
भारत में #MeToo: यौन हिंसा रोकने के लिए जातिवाद और उत्पीड़न की मिलीजुली समस्या पर फोकस करना चाहिए
-
सिग्नेचर ब्रिज: आप समर्थकों से भिड़े मनोज तिवारी, कहा- चार दिन में बताऊंगा पुलिस क्या होती है
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4397
|116
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|England
|4722
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|Australia
|3663
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6918
|126
|2
|India
|6869
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|4
|South Africa
|4635
|110
|5
|Pakistan
|4145
|101
|6
|Australia
|3699
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|4486
|136
|2
|India
|4601
|124
|3
|Australia
|2953
|118
|4
|England
|2586
|118
|5
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|6
|South Africa
|2334
|111
Sylhet: Pace bowler Tendai Chatara and spinner Sikandar Raza claimed three wickets each to put Zimbabwe on top in the first Test against Bangladesh in Sylhet on Sunday.
Chatara claimed 3-19 and Raza grabbed 3-35 as Zimbabwe bowled out the hosts for 143 runs after left-arm spinner Taijul Islam took 6-108 to end the visitors' first innings on 282 in the morning.
Zimbabwe, who pocketed a 140-run first innings lead, were 1/0 at stumps on the second day at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.
Zimbabwe's cricketer Sikandar Raza's spell of 3/35 helped visitors bowl out Bangladesh for 143 in first innings. AFP
Debutant Ariful Haque was the only Bangladesh batsman to offer some resistance, scoring an unbeaten 41 runs while wicketkeeper-batsman Mushfiqur Rahim made 31.
Mushfiqur helped Bangladesh recover briefly from 19-4 before he fell to Kyle Jarvis, who claimed 2-28 to play his part in the demolition act.
Zimbabwe gained the upper hand early on when in-form opener Imrul Kayes dragged a Chatara delivery onto his stumps for five in the fourth over of the innings.
The hosts then lost three wickets in nine balls.
Opener Liton Das followed Imrul on nine, giving a catch to wicketkeeper Regis Chakabva before Zimbabwe successfully reviewed a caught behind appeal against Nazmul Hossain (five) off fast bowler Chatara.
After Chatara bowled stand-in skipper Mahmudullah for nought in the same over, Mushfiqur Rahim and Mominul Haque shared 30 runs for the fifth wicket to momentarily halt the damage.
Sikandar Raza removed Mominul for 11 before Mushfiqur's dismissal in the first over of the final session exposed the Bangladesh tail.
Mehidy Hasan's 21 runs proved inadequate with Bangladesh being dismissed for less than 200 runs in seven consecutive Test innings.
Bangladesh spinner Taijul dominated the opening session, adding four wickets to his overnight haul of two to end Zimbabwe's innings before lunch, after the visitors resumed the second day's play on 236 for five.
Overnight batsman Peter Moor was not out 63 with Taijul wreaking havoc at the other end.
Zimbabwe remained unscathed for nearly an hour but lost their remaining wickets in a rush after Taijul broke through the resistance of Regis Chakabva (28).
A brilliant reflex catch by Nazmul at short leg broke Chakabva's 60-run partnership with Moor for the sixth wicket.
Taijul then removed Wellington Masakadza, who was caught behind for five, and Kyle Jarvis for four to complete his fourth five-wicket haul in Tests.
Fellow left-arm spinner Nazmul Islam trapped Brandon Mavuta leg-before for three to hasten Zimbabwe's collapse.
Taijul also claimed the final wicket of Chatara, who was caught by Das at slip.
Moor, unbeaten on 37 overnight, was left stranded after making his fourth Test fifty and first overseas. His half-century came off 192 balls with the help of six boundaries.
Updated Date:
Nov 04, 2018
Also See
Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe: Imrul Kayes hits century to set up 28-run victory for Mashrafe Mortaza and Co
Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe: Sean Williams, Hamilton Masakadza's fifties take visitors to 236-5 at stumps on Day 1
Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe: Mustafizur Rahman returns to Test squad as hosts include four uncapped players for two-match series