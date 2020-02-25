First Cricket
Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe: Nayeem Hasan, Taijul Islam run riot as Tigers trounce visitors by innings and 106 runs in one-off Test

Bangladesh spinners took nine wickets in the second innings and made a significant contribution to Zimbabwe's defeat by an innings and 106 runs in the one-off Test on Tuesday at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium.

Asian News International, Feb 25, 2020 15:39:34 IST

Dhaka: Bangladesh spinners took nine wickets in the second innings and made a significant contribution to Zimbabwe's defeat by an innings and 106 runs in the one-off Test on Tuesday at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium.

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe: Nayeem Hasan, Taijul Islam run riot as Tigers trounce visitors by innings and 106 runs in one-off Test

Bangladesh clinched an innings victory over Zimbabwe. Twitter @ICC

Resuming day four at 9/2 in the second innings, Zimbabwe lost the wickets of Kevin Kasuza (10) and Brendan Taylor (17) pretty early and were reduced to 44/4 in the 17th over.

Craig Ervine and Sikandar Raza then retrieved the innings for the visitors and put on 60 runs for the fifth wicket. Their stand was broken by Mominul Haque's run-out of Ervine (43).

Immediately after the lunch break, Zimbabwe lost the key wicket of Raza (37) and the visitors were reduced to 121/6, still trailing Bangladesh by 174 runs.

Timycen Maruma and Regis Chakabva then got together. They hit regular boundaries and scored 44 runs. However, Chakabva's (18) vigil came to an end in the 48th over as Taijul Islam sent him back to the pavilion.

After this, Bangladesh wrapped up Zimbabwe's innings and bowled out the visitors for 189 to win the match by an innings and 106 runs.

Updated Date: Feb 25, 2020 15:39:34 IST

