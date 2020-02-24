First Cricket
Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe: Mushfiqur Rahim's third double ton give hosts complete control on Day three of one-off Test

Bangladesh are in a strong position in the one-off Test against Zimbabwe as they are just eight wickets away from the victory at Shere Bangla National Stadium on Monday.

Asian News International, Feb 24, 2020 18:52:14 IST

Dhaka: Bangladesh are in a strong position in the one-off Test against Zimbabwe as they are just eight wickets away from the victory at Shere Bangla National Stadium on Monday.

Brendan Taylor and Kavin Kasuza make it through to stumps on day three and end the play on 9/2. The visitors had the terrible start of their second innings as they lost Prince Masvaure and Donald Tiripano on a duck. Taylor and Kasuza are unbeaten on eight and one respectively.

For Bangladesh, Nayeem Hasan bagged both the wickets in his very first over of the innings.

Earlier, Bangladesh resumed their innings from 240/3 and went on to score 560/6d in the first innings. Mominul Haque's played a knock of 132 runs before being caught and bowled by Ainsley Ndlovu. Meanwhile, Mushfiqur Rahim amassed his third Test double century. He remained unbeaten on 203 as he got the support from Liton Das (53) in the late middle-order.

Taijul Islam also remained unbeaten on 14 runs as the side declared the innings after posting 560/6 in 154 overs. For Zimbabwe, Ndlovu clinched two wickets while Sikandar Raza and Victor Nyauchi claimed one wicket each.

Updated Date: Feb 24, 2020 18:52:14 IST

Tags : Bangladesh Vs Zimbabwe, Bangladesh Vs Zimbabwe 2020, Bangladesh Vs Zimbabwe One-Off Test, Brendan Taylor, Cricket, Kevin Kasuza, Mushfiqur Rahim, Sports

