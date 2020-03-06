Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Preview: Zimbabwe will look to salvage some pride when they take on Bangladesh in the final ODI of the three-match series at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet. Bangladesh have already taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

Notably, fast bowler Mashrafe Mortaza will step down as Bangladesh captain after the final ODI. He is just one win short of bringing up 50 ODI wins as captain and a win here would make him the first Bangladeshi captain to have achieved this feat.

The opening game of the series saw keeper-batsman Liton Das smash his second ODI ton, ultimately retiring hurt on 126 after facing 105 balls. The likes of Mahmudullah (32), Mohammad Mithun (50) and Mohammad Saifuddin (28) chipped in with valuable contributions down the order as the Tigers finished on a commanding total of 321/6.

Zimbabwe, in reply, were never in the chase right from the word go. Barring Wesley Madhevere (35) and Tinotenda Mutombodzi (24), the remaining batting line up failed to make any sort of impact and the visitors were bundled out for just 152.

In the second ODI, Zimbabwe were far more competitive, but still had to settle for a four-run defeat. In a match that went down to the wire. Tamim Iqbal’s 158 powered Bangladesh to 322 for 8. In reply, half-centuries from Tinashe Kamunhukamwe (51), Wesley Madhevere (52), Sikandar Raza (66) and Donald Tiripano (55) took the visitors close to the target but not over the line. Taijul Islam was the pick of the Bangladesh bowlers and finished with three wickets.

After the ODIs, the two sides will also square off in a two-match T20I series, starting on 9 March.

Teams:

Bangladesh: Liton Das (wk), Tamim Iqbal, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Mohammad Mithun, Mehidy Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza (c), Taijul Islam, Shafiul Islam, Al-Amin Hossain.

Zimbabwe: Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Regis Chakabva, Sean Williams (c), Brendan Taylor, Wesley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Richmond Mutumbami (wk), Tinotenda Mutombodzi, Donald Tiripano, Carl Mumba, Charlton Tshuma.

