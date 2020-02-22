Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, LIVE score, one-off Test at Dhaka
Catch all the live action from the one-off Test at Dhaka between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe
- India in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2020 NZ Vs IND Live Now
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, One-off Test Match, 2020 BAN Vs ZIM Live Now
- West Indies in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2020 SL Vs WI Live Now
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 AUSW Vs INDW India Women beat Australia Women by 17 runs
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Warm Up Matches, 2020 BANW Vs PAKW Bangladesh Women beat Pakistan Women by 5 runs
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Warm Up Matches, 2020 NZW Vs THAW New Zealand Women beat Thailand Women by 81 runs
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Warm Up Matches, 2020 ENGW Vs SLW Sri Lanka Women beat England Women by 10 wickets
- Hong Kong in Malaysia, 5 T20I Series, 2020 MAL Vs HK Malaysia beat Hong Kong by 35 runs
- Hong Kong in Malaysia, 5 T20I Series, 2020 MAL Vs HK Malaysia beat Hong Kong by 21 runs (D/L method)
- Australia in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2020 SA Vs AUS Australia beat South Africa by 107 runs
- England in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2020 SA Vs ENG England beat South Africa by 5 wickets
- West Indies in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2020 SL vs WI - Feb 22nd, 2020, 09:45 AM IST
- ACC Western Region T20, 2020 MDV vs QAT - Feb 23rd, 2020, 11:00 AM IST
- ACC Western Region T20, 2020 IRI vs UAE - Feb 23rd, 2020, 11:00 AM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 WIW vs THAW - Feb 22nd, 2020, 12:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 NZW vs SLW - Feb 22nd, 2020, 04:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 ENGW vs SAW - Feb 23rd, 2020, 04:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England, Only Youth T20 International Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 16th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England 3 Youth ODI Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 18th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England 3 Youth ODI Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 20th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England 3 Youth ODI Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 22nd, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
India vs New Zealand, LIVE Cricket Score, 1st Test, Day 2 in Wellington: Kane Williamson brings up his 50
-
Decoding the TikTok phenomenon in Telugu cinema: How the industry is embracing the platform to boost its reach
-
'Will take revenge wholeheartedly': Masked man attacks Dalit woman in UP's Mangta village week after Thakur mob assails Dalit families
-
The Queer Take: In embracing the new, inclusive language project, what has been gained and what has been lost?
-
Coronavirus outbreak: South Korea reports six-fold jump in confirmed infection cases in 4 days; China's daily count drops significantly to 397
-
ISL 2019-20: Lucian Goian's goal gives Chennaiyin FC the perfect result on imperfect day of football as fairytale continues
-
Where does my data body live? Thoughts on the online trail we leave behind
-
After Amazon, Flipkart challenges antitrust probe ahead of Donald Trump's visit to India, airs concerns over new FDI e-commerce rules
-
AAP has no objection if expelled JD(U) leader Prashant Kishor wants to join party, says Sanjay Singh
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5046
|120
|2
|Australia
|4320
|108
|3
|England
|5253
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|3449
|105
|5
|South Africa
|3537
|98
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4191
|91
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6967
|124
|2
|India
|7939
|118
|3
|New Zealand
|5347
|116
|4
|South Africa
|5442
|111
|5
|Australia
|5854
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8926
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|6095
|265
|4
|India
|12141
|264
|5
|South Africa
|5248
|262
|6
|New Zealand
|7114
|245
Toggle between the tabs above to switch between full scorecard, quick scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary
Preview: Wicketkeeper Mushfiqur Rahim was recalled into the Bangladesh squad for the one-off Test against Zimbabwe at Dhaka, which starts on Saturday. This will be the 100th international match between the two sides.
File image of Bangladesh's captain Mominul Haque. AP Photo
This is perhaps one of those rare times when the hosts are under pressure against Zimbabwe while playing in home conditions. After all, they’ve had to face chastening defeats in all of their last six Test matches.
Besides Mushfiqur, captain Mominul Haque will also have the services of pacers Mustafizur Rahman and Taskin Ahmed, who have been recalled into the squad.
Despite the Shere Bangla Stadium being a spinners’ paradise, Bangladesh coach Russell Domingo has announced that he will go into the one-off Test with two pacers and two spinners. Domingo has also demanded better pitches in the lead-up to the Test.
Zimbabwe, on the other hand, will be feeling more assured after having drawn against Sri Lanka in their previous Test last month.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Feb 22, 2020 09:23:04 IST
Also See
Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe: Mahmudullah dropped from 16-man squad for one-off Test; Mushfiqur Rahim returns
Pakistan vs Bangladesh, Highlights, 1st Test Day 1 at Rawalpindi, Full Cricket score: Visitors bowled out for 233
Pakistan vs Bangladesh: Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Abbas shine on Day 1 of first Test to bowl out visitors for 233