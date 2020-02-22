First Cricket
Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, LIVE score, one-off Test at Dhaka

Catch all the live action from the one-off Test at Dhaka between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe

FirstCricket Staff, Feb 22, 2020 09:23:04 IST

7/1
Overs
8.4
R/R
0.83
Fours
1
Sixes
0
Extras
1
Prince Masvaure Batting 4 28 1 0
Ebadot Hossain 4.4 2 5 0
Abu Jayed 4 3 2 1

Toggle between the tabs above to switch between full scorecard, quick scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Preview: Wicketkeeper Mushfiqur Rahim was recalled into the Bangladesh squad for the one-off Test against Zimbabwe at Dhaka, which starts on Saturday. This will be the 100th international match between the two sides.

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, LIVE score, one-off Test at Dhaka

File image of Bangladesh's captain Mominul Haque. AP Photo

This is perhaps one of those rare times when the hosts are under pressure against Zimbabwe while playing in home conditions. After all, they’ve had to face chastening defeats in all of their last six Test matches.

Besides Mushfiqur, captain Mominul Haque will also have the services of pacers Mustafizur Rahman and Taskin Ahmed, who have been recalled into the squad.

Despite the Shere Bangla Stadium being a spinners’ paradise, Bangladesh coach Russell Domingo has announced that he will go into the one-off Test with two pacers and two spinners. Domingo has also demanded better pitches in the lead-up to the Test.

Zimbabwe, on the other hand, will be feeling more assured after having drawn against Sri Lanka in their previous Test last month.

Updated Date: Feb 22, 2020 09:23:04 IST

