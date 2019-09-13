First Cricket
Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, LIVE cricket score, Tri-nation T20I series, 1st T20I at Dhaka

Check out the live score and updates from the first T20I between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe

FirstCricket Staff, Sep 13, 2019 17:54:56 IST

56/4
Overs
8.1
R/R
6.91
Fours
7
Sixes
1
Extras
3

Preview: Bangladesh's main aim in the T20I tri-series would be to move past the disappointment of the Test loss to Afghanistan.

The 224-run loss to newest Test team a few days ago has hurt Bangladesh alot. Shakib Al Hasan hopes the team can turn the fortunes in the series and write the the critics off their backs.

"We need to win the first T20 match," Shakib said. "If we can do that then we will have the chance to bring everything under control," he said.

Bangladesh coach Russell Domingo said they are also using the tri-series to prepare for the World T20 in Australia next year.

"You need to play some fast bowlers," Domingo said. "That's really important. And with the World Cup in Australia, there is no doubt you need them."

On the other hand, Zimbabwe too will take the field trying to prove a lot. Their cricket board has been banned by ICC for violating the rules and the series gives them a chance to make a statement.

"As cricketers, our job is to get on the field and play our best. That's how we are judged. (The suspension is) happening to the board," captain Hamilton Masakadza said.

Squads:

Bangladesh: Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Sabbir Rahman, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Taijul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Yeasin Arafat, Mohammad Saifuddin, Afif Hossain

Zimbabwe: Hamilton Masakadza(c), Brendan Taylor(w), Craig Ervine, Sean Williams, Ryan Burl, Kyle Jarvis, Chris Mpofu, Tendai Chatara, Regis Chakabva, Richmond Mutumbami, Neville Madziva, Tinotenda Mutombodzi, Tony Munyonga, Ainsley Ndlovu, Timycen Maruma

Updated Date: Sep 13, 2019 17:54:56 IST

