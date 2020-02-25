First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ACC WR T20 | Match 8 Feb 24, 2020
BRN vs MDV
Bahrain beat Maldives by 65 runs
ACC WR T20 | Match 7 Feb 24, 2020
KWT vs UAE
United Arab Emirates beat Kuwait by 47 runs
ACC WR T20 Feb 25, 2020
KSA vs UAE
Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 2), Oman
ACC WR T20 Feb 25, 2020
OMA vs MDV
Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1), Oman
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, Live Cricket Score, one-off Test, Day 4 at Dhaka

Catch all the Live scores and ball-by-ball updates from the Day 4 of the Test match between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe

FirstCricket Staff, Feb 25, 2020 09:02:58 IST

265/10
Overs
106.3
R/R
2.49
Fours
33
Sixes
0
Extras
13
560/6
Overs
154.0
R/R
3.64
Fours
67
Sixes
0
Extras
21
84/4
Overs
24.5
R/R
3.43
Fours
9
Sixes
2
Extras
4
Nayeem Hasan 7.5 1 34 3
Taijul Islam 8 2 26 1

Toggle between the tabs above to switch between full scorecard, quick scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Day 3, report: After scoring his third double century in the Test cricket, Bangladesh wicket-keeper batsman Mushfiqur Rahim on Monday said it was the easiest wicket to amass the double ton.

Rahim played an unbeaten knock of 203 runs for the hosts in the first innings against Zimbabwe in the one-off Test. His innings was studded with 28 boundaries and guided the side to post 560/6d.

"It is difficult to play on a rank turner. I think Bangladesh is the only team where the batsmen face tough conditions in overseas matches, as well as at home when they have to play on rank turners. It gets hard to make big scores," Rahim said.

Rahim also became the leading run-scorer for Bangladesh in the Test cricket. He surpassed the record of Tamim Iqbal. He has scored 4,413 runs so far in 70 Test matches while Iqbal has 4,405 runs in 60 matches to his credit.

The 32-year-old batsman said he likes these types of wickets as the conditions were favouring the batters and they wanted to make the most of it.

"This time we got a good wicket, so we wanted to make the most of it. In future, it may be a different wicket depending on the opposition, but as a batsman, I prefer this type of wicket," he said.

Bangladesh are leading with 286 runs and need eight more wickets to win the match. Zimbabwe finished day three at 9/2 with Brendan Taylor and Kavin Kasuza at the crease on eight and one runs respectively.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Feb 25, 2020 09:02:58 IST

Tags : Bangladesh Cricket Team, Bangladesh Vs Zimbabwe, Bangladesh Vs Zimbabwe 2020, Brendan Taylor, Cricket, Kavin Kasuza, Live Cricket Score, Live Score, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Tamim Iqbal, Test Cricket, Zimbabwe Cricket

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 Australia 4320 108
3 England 5253 105
4 New Zealand 3449 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
6 Sri Lanka 4191 91
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5442 111
5 Australia 5854 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 6095 265
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 5248 262
6 New Zealand 7114 245
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all