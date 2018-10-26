Toggle between the tabs above to switch between live commentary and full scorecard

Second ODI report: Opener Imrul Kayes struck 90 as Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe by seven wickets in the second one-day international to seal the three-match series in Chittagong on Wednesday.

Imrul and fellow opener Liton Das, who also made 83 runs, shared 148 runs in the opening stand as Bangladesh cruised to 250-3 after restricting Zimbabwe to 246-7 at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium.

Brandon Taylor top-scored with 75 for Zimbabwe, who have now lost 12 consecutive ODIs to Bangladesh.

The home side won Sunday’s opening match of the series by 28 runs.

Young all-rounder Mohammad Saifuddin made 3-45 to set up the win for the home side.

The third and final match of the series will be held at the same ground on Friday.

With inputs from AFP