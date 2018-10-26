Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, LIVE Cricket Score, 3rd ODI at Chittagong
Follow live update on the third ODI between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong on our live blog here.
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2018 BAN Vs ZIM Live Now
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4397
|116
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|England
|4722
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|Australia
|3663
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6918
|126
|2
|India
|6624
|123
|3
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|4
|South Africa
|4635
|110
|5
|Pakistan
|4145
|101
|6
|Australia
|3699
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3972
|132
|2
|India
|4601
|124
|3
|Australia
|2570
|122
|4
|England
|2448
|117
|5
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|6
|South Africa
|2213
|111
Second ODI report: Opener Imrul Kayes struck 90 as Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe by seven wickets in the second one-day international to seal the three-match series in Chittagong on Wednesday.
Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza with Zimbabwe captain Hamilton Masakadza. AFP
Imrul and fellow opener Liton Das, who also made 83 runs, shared 148 runs in the opening stand as Bangladesh cruised to 250-3 after restricting Zimbabwe to 246-7 at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium.
Brandon Taylor top-scored with 75 for Zimbabwe, who have now lost 12 consecutive ODIs to Bangladesh.
The home side won Sunday’s opening match of the series by 28 runs.
Young all-rounder Mohammad Saifuddin made 3-45 to set up the win for the home side.
The third and final match of the series will be held at the same ground on Friday.
With inputs from AFP
Updated Date:
Oct 26, 2018
