Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, LIVE Cricket Score, 3rd ODI at Chittagong

Follow live update on the third ODI between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong on our live blog here.

FirstCricket Staff, October 26, 2018

93/2
Overs
20.0
R/R
4.65
Fours
8
Sixes
2
Extras
5

Toggle between the tabs above to switch between live commentary and full scorecard

Second ODI report: Opener Imrul Kayes struck 90 as Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe by seven wickets in the second one-day international to seal the three-match series in Chittagong on Wednesday.

Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza with Zimbabwe captain Hamilton Masakadza. AFP

Imrul and fellow opener Liton Das, who also made 83 runs, shared 148 runs in the opening stand as Bangladesh cruised to 250-3 after restricting Zimbabwe to 246-7 at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium.

Brandon Taylor top-scored with 75 for Zimbabwe, who have now lost 12 consecutive ODIs to Bangladesh.

The home side won Sunday’s opening match of the series by 28 runs.

Young all-rounder Mohammad Saifuddin made 3-45 to set up the win for the home side.

The third and final match of the series will be held at the same ground on Friday.

Updated Date: Oct 26, 2018

