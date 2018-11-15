Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, LIVE Cricket Score, 2nd Test at Dhaka, Day 5
Follow live updates on the fifth day of the second Test between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Dhaka on our live blog.
- England in Sri Lanka, 3 Test Series, 2018 SL Vs ENG Live Now
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2018 BAN Vs ZIM Live Now
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 WIW Vs SAW West Indies Women beat South Africa Women by 31 runs
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 SLW Vs BANW Sri Lanka Women beat Bangladesh Women by 25 runs
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 AUSW Vs NZW Australia Women beat New Zealand Women by 33 runs
- West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IND Vs WI India beat West Indies by 6 wickets
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 ODI Series, 2018 PAK Vs NZ Match Abandoned
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 Test Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Nov 16th, 2018, 11:30 AM IST
- South Africa in Australia, Only T20 International, 2018 AUS vs SA - Nov 17th, 2018, 01:50 PM IST
- India in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2018 AUS vs IND - Nov 21st, 2018, 01:20 PM IST
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2018 BAN vs WI - Nov 22nd, 2018, 09:00 AM IST
- England in Sri Lanka, 3 Test Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Nov 23rd, 2018, 10:00 AM IST
- India in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2018 AUS vs IND - Nov 23rd, 2018, 02:20 PM IST
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 Test Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Nov 24th, 2018, 11:30 AM IST
- India in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2018 AUS vs IND - Nov 25th, 2018, 02:20 PM IST
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2018 BAN vs WI - Nov 30th, 2018, 09:00 AM IST
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 Test Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Dec 3rd, 2018, 11:30 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Narendra Modi-Mike Pence meeting in Singapore ticked all the right boxes, but will Donald Trump play spoiler?
-
Chaos in Sri Lanka, China’s long shadow and rise of anti-democratic forces complicate India’s security challenge
-
Falling price of food isn't always good news; it signals deep trouble for India's rural economy
-
ATP Finals: World No 1 Novak Djokovic dispatches Alexander Zverev to reach semi-finals; Marin Cilic sees off John Isner
-
With Petta's Pongal release, Rajinikanth will have a festival release 24 years after Baashha
-
Ananga-Ranga in the #MeToo era: Subjugation of women who seek pleasure has been the norm since medieval times
-
#MeToo: Understanding consent and sex-positivity in a patriarchal society
-
Donald Trump administration defends president's decision to revoke press pass of CNN reporter Jim Acosta
-
मध्य प्रदेश चुनाव 2018: क्या उमा भारती की घरवापसी का रास्ता खुल रहा है?
-
क्या चौटाला परिवार में सुलह करा पाएंगे प्रकाश सिंह बादल?
-
Assembly Election 2018 LIVE: मध्यप्रदेश में बीजेपी के 64 बागियों पर गिरी गाज, पार्टी ने किया बाहर
-
ऑल इंडिया रेडियो में सामने आए कई #MeToo केस, मेनका गांधी ने की जांच की मांग
-
राजस्थान: गहलोत और पायलट के मैदान में उतरने से कांग्रेस को फायदा होगा या नुकसान
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4397
|116
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|England
|4722
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|Australia
|3663
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6918
|126
|2
|India
|7000
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4803
|112
|4
|South Africa
|4985
|111
|5
|Pakistan
|4370
|102
|6
|Australia
|3980
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|4979
|138
|2
|India
|4911
|126
|3
|Australia
|2953
|118
|4
|England
|2586
|118
|5
|New Zealand
|2803
|112
|6
|South Africa
|2334
|111
Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick score, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary
Day 4 report: Bangladesh reduced Zimbabwe to 76-2 Wednesday on the fourth day of the second test.
Zimbabwe still needs 367 runs or to survive a full day to win its first test series victory since 2011 after the hosts set an improbable target of 443 runs.
Mahmudullah and Hamilton Masakadza, captain of Bangladesh and Zimbabwe respectively. AFP
Bangladesh skipper Mahmudullah was instrumental in leaving Zimbabwe a record chase, hitting his second century as the hosts declared the second innings on 224-6.
Mahmudullah, who completed his century in the last ball before the tea session, was not out on 101 and shared two important partnerships to take the side on the verge of winning the test and drawing the series.
Bangladesh lost the first test by 151 runs.
"We just need to bowl in right line and length and then it will be easier for us," Bangladesh offspinner Mehidy Hasan said. "Chasing 450 runs (443) is not easy whatever the condition is. We know they have the batsmen to block and block all day long but if we are disciplined, it's our match."
Despite a lead of 218 runs, dismissing Zimbabwe for 304 in its first innings on Day 3, Bangladesh decided not to enforce the follow-on. But Zimbabwe fast bowlers Kyle Jarvis (2-27) and Donald Tiripano (2-31) rocked the top order to leave the hosts at 25-4.
Jarvis swung the ball in admirable fashion to remove openers Imrul Kyaes (3) and Liton Das (9) in three deliveries in the fifth over of the day.
Tiripano, who shared the new ball in the absence of injured Tendai Chatara, was equally impressive, and Mominul Haque (1) and Mushfiqur Rahim (7), the centurion and the double centurion of the first innings, perished to loose shots.
With Zimbabwe raising the hopes to hit back, Mithun and Mahmudullah resisted further damage to keep the side on course for a sizeable lead.
The duo combined for a 118-run partnership for the fifth wicket to restore its dominance.
Offspinner Sikandar Raza removed Mithun for 67, his maiden fifty in his maiden test following zero in the first innings.
Left-arm spinner Sean Williams dismissed Ariful Haque (4) cheaply but Mahmudullah and Hasan (27 not out) shared 73 off 70 balls in an unbroken seventh wicket partnership to set an improbable target for the visitors.
Zimbabwe's highest successful chase in the fourth innings is 162 against Pakistan in Peshawar in 1998.
"The first hour will be very key," Zimbabwe coach Lalchand Rajput said. "If Brendan (Taylor) and Sean Williams can bat through, then the pressure will be on the fielding side.
"Cricket is a game of uncertainties. You never know what will happen. It just takes one or two big partnerships. It's happened. If you look at the earlier games like Pakistan-Australia, they really saved a test match."
The tourists made a decent start with skipper Hamilton Masakadza and Brian Chari sharing 68 runs.
Hasan (1-16) gave Bangladesh the first breakthrough after Masakadza spooned a catch at short-leg for 25.
Two overs later, left-arm spinner Taijul Islam (1-34) dismissed Brian Chari (43), who tried to paddle sweep against a turning delivery. Chari reviewed in vain.
Brendan Taylor (4) and Sean Williams (2) were batting before the fourth day's game came to an end.
With inputs from AP
Updated Date:
Nov 15, 2018
Also See
Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, Highlights, 2nd Test at Dhaka, Day 2, Full cricket score: Visitors trail by 497 runs
Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, Highlights, 2nd Test at Dhaka, Day 3, Full Cricket Score: Visitors bowled out for 304, trail by 218 runs
Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, Highlights, 2nd Test at Dhaka, Day 4, Full Cricket Score: Visitors set 443 to win, finish day on 76-2