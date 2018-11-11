Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick score, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Toss report: Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah won the toss and elected to bat first in the second and final Test against Zimbabwe at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Sunday.

Zimbabwe are leading the two-Test series 1-0 after winning the first Test in Sylhet by 151 runs last week.

Bangladesh made three changes, handing debuts to pace bowler Khaled Ahmed and batsman Mohammad Mithun and bringing in seamer Mustafizur Rahman in place of Abu Jayed, Nazmul Hossain and Nazmul Islam.

Zimbabwe brought in Donald Tiripano to replace Wellington Masakadza.

Bangladesh: Mahmudullah Riyad (capt), Liton Das, Imrul Kayes, Mominul Haque, Mohammad Mithun, Mushfiqur Rahim, Ariful Haque, Mehidy Hasan, Taijul Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman.

Zimbabwe: Hamilton Masakadza (capt), Brian Chari, Brendan Taylor, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Peter Moor, Regis Chakabva, Brandon Mavuta, Donald Tiripano, Kyle Jarvis, Tendai Chatara

Umpires: Richard Kettleborough (ENG), Kumar Dharmasena (SRI)

TV Umpire: Rod Tucker (AUS)

Match Referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)

With inputs from AFP