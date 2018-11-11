First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
PAK and NZ in UAE | 2nd ODI Nov 09, 2018
PAK Vs NZ
Pakistan beat New Zealand by 6 wickets
SA in AUS | 2nd ODI Nov 09, 2018
AUS Vs SA
Australia beat South Africa by 7 runs
PAK and NZ in UAE Nov 11, 2018
PAK vs NZ
Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
WI in IND Nov 11, 2018
IND vs WI
MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, LIVE Cricket Score, 2nd Test at Dhaka, Day 1

Follow live updates on Day 1 of the second Test between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Dhaka here.

FirstCricket Staff, November 11, 2018

207/3
Overs
58.0
R/R
3.57
Fours
19
Sixes
0
Extras
12
Tendai Chatara 11 7 16 0

Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick score, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Toss report: Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah won the toss and elected to bat first in the second and final Test against Zimbabwe at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Sunday.

Zimbabwe are leading the two-Test series 1-0 after winning the first Test in Sylhet by 151 runs last week.

Mahmudullah and Hamilton Masakadza, captain of Bangladesh and Zimbabwe respectively. AFP

Mahmudullah and Hamilton Masakadza, captain of Bangladesh and Zimbabwe respectively. AFP

Bangladesh made three changes, handing debuts to pace bowler Khaled Ahmed and batsman Mohammad Mithun and bringing in seamer Mustafizur Rahman in place of Abu Jayed, Nazmul Hossain and Nazmul Islam.

Zimbabwe brought in Donald Tiripano to replace Wellington Masakadza.

Bangladesh: Mahmudullah Riyad (capt), Liton Das, Imrul Kayes, Mominul Haque, Mohammad Mithun, Mushfiqur Rahim, Ariful Haque, Mehidy Hasan, Taijul Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman.

Zimbabwe: Hamilton Masakadza (capt), Brian Chari, Brendan Taylor, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Peter Moor, Regis Chakabva, Brandon Mavuta, Donald Tiripano, Kyle Jarvis, Tendai Chatara

Umpires: Richard Kettleborough (ENG), Kumar Dharmasena (SRI)

TV Umpire: Rod Tucker (AUS)

Match Referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)

With inputs from AFP

Updated Date: Nov 11, 2018

Tags : Bangladesh, Bangladesh Vs Zimbabwe 2018, Cricket, Hamilton Masakadza, Mahmudullah, Mahmudullah Riyad, Test Cricket, Zimbabwe

Also See

Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade



fp-mobile


CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4397 116
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 England 4722 105
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 Australia 3663 102
6 Sri Lanka 3668 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6918 126
2 India 7000 121
3 New Zealand 4753 113
4 South Africa 4785 111
5 Pakistan 4207 100
6 Australia 3759 99
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 4979 138
2 India 4911 126
3 Australia 2953 118
4 England 2586 118
5 New Zealand 2803 112
6 South Africa 2334 111
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all