Bangladesh will set sights on sealing the T2OI series when they host Zimbabwe in the second match at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Wednesday.

Mahmudullah’s side eased to a 48-run win over Zimbabwe in the first match. Being put in to bat in the opener after the visitors won the toss, they registered a total of 200-3, courtesy of half-centuries from Soumya Sarkar (62) and Liton Das (59). In Zimbabwe’s innings, Mustiafizur Rahman and Aminul Islam did the majority of the damage for the hosts after they scalped three wickets each.

Opener Tinashe Kamunhukamwe top-scored for the visitors with 28 runs, and none of the other batsmen could get going despite a few of them getting decent starts. Zimbabwe were eventually bowled out for 152 in 19 overs.

Zimbabwe will need an all-round performance, and will hope that veterans Sikander Raza and Brendan T

aylor step up in the game. Raza registered two fifties in the recently-concluded ODIs while Taylor will hope to hit top form after enduring a disappointing tour so far.

Teams:

Zimbabwe: Sikandar Raza, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Craig Ervine, Brendan Taylor, Sean Williams(c), Wesley Madhevere, Richmond Mutumbami(w), Donald Tiripano, Tinotenda Mutombodzi, Carl Mumba, Chris Mpofu.

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das(w), Mahedi Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah(c), Afif Hossain, Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Saifuddin, Aminul Islam, Shafiul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman.

