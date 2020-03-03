Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, LIVE Cricket Score, 2nd ODI in Sylhet
Follow the live scorecard and ball-by-ball updates on the second one-day international between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.
Preview: After grabbing the series lead with a comprehensive victory in the first ODI at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Bangladesh will hope to seal the three-match series with a game to spare when they take on Zimbabwe in the second one-dayer at the same venue.
Bangladesh won the toss, and skipper Mashrafe Mortaza decided to have a bat first. Visiting skipper Sean Williams too said he would have liked to have a bat himself on this surface early on in the game.
The opening game of the series saw keeper-batsman Liton Das smash his second ODI ton, ultimately retiring hurt on 126 after facing 105 balls. The likes of Mahmudullah (32), Mohammad Mithun (50) and Mohammad Saifuddin (28) chipped in with valuable contributions down the order as the Tigers finished on a commanding total of 321/6.
Zimbabwe, in reply, were never in the chase right from the word go as opening bat Tinashe Kamunhukamwe was castled by Saifuddin in just the second over of the game with just one run on the board. Wesley Madhevere (35) and Tinotenda Mutombodzi (24) were the only batsmen to score more than 20 runs in the innings as the visitors were bundled out for just 152 with five balls left for the second powerplay to end.
Teams:
Bangladesh: Liton Das (wk), Tamim Iqbal, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Mohammad Mithun, Mehidy Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza (c), Taijul Islam, Shafiul Islam, Al-Amin Hossain
Zimbabwe: Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Regis Chakabva, Sean Williams (c), Brendan Taylor, Wesley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Richmond Mutumbami (wk), Tinotenda Mutombodzi, Donald Tiripano, Carl Mumba, Charlton Tshuma
Updated Date:
Mar 03, 2020 13:20:55 IST
