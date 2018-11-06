First Cricket
Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, LIVE Cricket Score, 1st Test at Sylhet, Day 4

Follow live updates on Day 4 of the first Test between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe at Sylhet on our live blog.

FirstCricket Staff, November 06, 2018

282/10
Overs
117.3
R/R
2.4
Fours
25
Sixes
2
Extras
2
143/10
Overs
51.0
R/R
2.8
Fours
16
Sixes
0
Extras
8
181/10
Overs
65.4
R/R
2.77
Fours
21
Sixes
2
Extras
8
118/5
Overs
50.1
R/R
2.36
Fours
12
Sixes
0
Extras
5
Kyle Jarvis 13 4 29 1

Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick score, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary for this match

Day 3 report: Taijul Islam claimed 11 wickets to lead Bangladesh's fightback in the first Test against Zimbabwe on Monday, but the hosts still need a record chase to win in Sylhet.

Bangladesh dismissed Zimbabwe for 181 in their second innings with Taijul returning impressive bowling figures of 5-62.

Mahmudullah and Hamilton Masakadza, captain of Bangladesh and Zimbabwe respectively. AFP

Taijul's effort boosted Bangladesh after they were bowled out cheaply for just 143 in response to the tourists' first innings haul of 282 runs.

The hosts were 26-0 in their chase of 321 when bad light stopped play on day three at the Sylhet International Stadium.

Opener Liton Das and Imrul Kayes remained unbeaten on 14 and 12 respectively as Bangladesh head into day four with another 295 runs needed to re-write the record books.

No team has ever had to chase so many runs to win a Test match in Bangladesh. Bangladesh's highest successful chase at home is 101 against Zimbabwe in 2014.

Zimbabwe though were on their way to a bigger lead after reaching 165-6 at tea, but spinners made a quick work to pick the remaining four wickets in just 3.4 overs after the break.

Off-spinner Mehidy Hasan and left-arm spinner Nazmul Islam complemented Taijul with 3-48 and 2-27 respectively.

Taijul, who also claimed 6-108 in the first innings, fittingly claimed the final Zimbabwe wicket when he trapped Tendai Chatara leg-before.

With inputs from AFP

Updated Date: Nov 06, 2018

Tags : BAN Vs ZIM, Bangladesh, Bangladesh Vs Zimbabwe, Bangladesh Vs Zimbabwe 2018, Cricket, Hamilton Masakadza, Live Cricket Score, Mahmudullah, Test Cricket, Zimbabwe

