Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, LIVE Cricket Score, 1st Test at Sylhet, Day 3
Follow live updates on Day 3 of the first Test between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on our live blog.
Day 2 report: Fast bowler Tendai Chatara and off-spinner Sikandar Raza claimed three wickets each as Zimbabwe took control of the first test against Bangladesh by taking a sizeable 140-run lead on the second day Sunday.
Pace bowler Kyle Jarvis complemented Chatara (3-19) and Raza (3-35) with 2-28.
Mahmudullah and Hamilton Masakadza, captain of Bangladesh and Zimbabwe respectively. AFP
"Early on I was just trying to hit a good area, because there's so much talk about Bangladesh being flat," Chatara said. "So hitting a good area early on, and making the batsman play as much as possible."
While the combination of Chatara and Jarvis rocked Bangladesh's top order, leaving them 19-4, Raza took care of the lower order to help the side wrap up the hosts for 143. Zimbabwe was bowled out for 282 in its first innings.
With a commanding 139-run lead, Zimbabwe reached 1-0 in its second innings before bad light brought an end to the day.
"Our batsmen couldn't play to their potential," said Bangladesh left-arm spinner Taijul Islam.
"But all is not ended. We have still the chance and we are not keen to give up the hopes. Hopefully we'll put in a good performance in the second innings."
Chatara started out by dismissing Imrul Kayes for 5 while his fellow opener Liton Das perished to a loose shot against Jarvis to fall for 9.
Chatara then put Bangladesh in trouble, dealing a double strike to remove Nazmul Hossain (5) and captain Mahmudullah (0) with near-flawless fast bowling.
Mushfiqur Rahim and Mominul Haque (11) offered brief resistance before Raza got the better of the latter with an off-break.
Jarvis got extra bounce with a full length delivery to end Rahim's vigil, to effectively terminate Bangladesh's hopes of a fight back. Rahim scored 31.
However the hosts found hope in debutant Ariful Haque but Raza continued to baffle the lower order batsmen with his sly off-break, leaving Haque stranded on 41.
Earlier, left-arm spinner Taijul Islam took 6-108 to contain the tourists below 300, after Zimbabwe had started the day at 236-5.
With AP inputs
Updated Date:
Nov 05, 2018
