Day 1 report: Sean Williams hit 88 and captain Hamilton Masakadza added 52 as Zimbabwe successfully dealt with Bangladesh's spinners to reach 236-5 on the opening day of the first Test on Saturday.

Masakadza showed the way to fight a spin-heavy Bangladeshi attack after left-arm spinner Taijul Islam made early inroads with the new ball, dismissing opener Brian Chari for 13.

Chari needlessly charged a straight ball and was bowled.

Taijul (2-86) claimed the prized wicket of Brendan Taylor (6), who offered a low catch at short leg.

Masakadza, who won the toss and chose to bat, stayed patient on an otherwise flat pitch and brought up his eighth half-century — with four boundaries and two sixes — just before lunch.

But pacer Abu Jayed found some movement off the pitch to trap Masakadza leg before wicket straight after the interval.

"I don't think they are in good stead now, considering that it's a good batting track," said Jayed. "We need just one wicket to expose their tail. If so, we can restrict them to 320, that's our plan."

Williams, who had played patiently, took the anchor role after Masakadza's departure.

Williams and Sikandar Raza combined for a 44-run partnership for the fourth wicket to steady the innings before left-arm spinner Nazmul Islam got the better of Raza (19) for his first wicket.

Williams then found support in Peter Moor as they shared a 72-run partnership for the fifth wicket. They were not entirely comfortable against the spinners but showed a stubbornness to keep Bangladesh frustrated.

Mahmudullah brought his team back into the game, dismissing Williams with one that spun sharply.

Williams played against the spin to get a thick edge, which Mehidy Hasan grabbed in the slips.

Williams hit nine fours in his resolute 88 off 173 deliveries.

"If we had played spin better, scored a little bit quicker, I'd say we would be ahead," said Williams. "It would have been nice if we were 250-260, four down. But a nice big total here could make it hard to bat last out there."

Moor (37 not out) and Regis Chakabva (20 not out) saw the tourists through to stumps.

Zimbabwe has not won a Test match in Bangladesh since 2001.