Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI at Sylhet
Follow live scores and updates as Bangladesh take on Zimbabwe in the first ODI at Sylhet.
- India in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2020 NZ Vs IND Live Now
- ACC Eastern Region T20, 2020 THA Vs MAL Live Now
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2020 BAN Vs ZIM Live Now
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 ENGW Vs WIW Live Now
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 SAW Vs PAKW South Africa Women beat Pakistan Women by 17 runs
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 INDW Vs SLW India Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 7 wickets
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 NZW Vs BANW New Zealand Women beat Bangladesh Women by 17 runs
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 ENGW Vs PAKW England Women beat Pakistan Women by 42 runs
- ACC Eastern Region T20, 2020 HK Vs NEP Hong Kong beat Nepal by 43 runs
- Australia in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2020 SA Vs AUS South Africa beat Australia by 74 runs
- ACC Eastern Region T20, 2020 MAL Vs NEP Malaysia beat Nepal by 22 runs
- Australia in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2020 SA Vs AUS Australia beat South Africa by 97 runs
- West Indies in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2020 SL vs WI - Mar 1st, 2020, 02:30 PM IST
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2020 BAN vs ZIM - Mar 3rd, 2020, 12:30 PM IST
- Australia in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2020 SA vs AUS - Mar 4th, 2020, 04:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 ENGW vs WIW - Mar 1st, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 SLW vs BANW - Mar 2nd, 2020, 05:30 AM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 AUSW vs NZW - Mar 2nd, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 PAKW vs THAW - Mar 3rd, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England, Only Youth T20 International Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 16th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England 3 Youth ODI Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 18th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England 3 Youth ODI Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 20th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Delhi violence: Ajit Doval's 'jo hua so hua' remark sums up State's mindset, hurdles Muslims hoping for justice face
-
BSF to rebuild 29-year-old jawan's Khajuri Khas home burnt in Delhi riots as wedding gift, says senior officer
-
GDP growth slows to nearly 7-year low at 4.7% in Q3 on poor performance by manufacturing, construction sectors
-
From Ye Maaya Chesave To Jaanu, tracing Samantha Akkineni’s decade long journey in Telugu cinema
-
Joe Biden wins South Carolina primary with African-American community’s support; aims for nationwide Super Tuesday
-
ISL 2019-20, Bengaluru FC vs ATK 1st leg semi-final: Cautious approach from both sides could lead to cagey affair
-
Kalyan Varma's documentation of the Dhangars reveals existential threat facing pastoral tribe
-
Indian law invisibilises, discriminates against queer people; one project reimagines legislation to make it more inclusive
-
P Chidambaram criticises Delhi govt's decision to prosecute Kanhaiya Kumar, says AAP no less ill-informed than Centre about sedition law
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5046
|120
|2
|Australia
|4320
|108
|3
|England
|5253
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|3449
|105
|5
|South Africa
|3537
|98
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4191
|91
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6967
|124
|2
|India
|7939
|118
|3
|New Zealand
|5347
|116
|4
|South Africa
|5442
|111
|5
|Australia
|5854
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8926
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|6095
|265
|4
|India
|12141
|264
|5
|South Africa
|5248
|262
|6
|New Zealand
|7114
|245
Preview: Zimbabwe will play their first ODI since July 2019, before which they were clean swept in five of their last six bilateral series. They now face a stiff challenge against Bangladesh, who have defeated them in each of the last 13 matches.
The two teams come into the ODI series following a one-off Test where Zimbabwe were undone by Bangladesh's batting masterclass, where they went down by an innings and 106 runs. Former skipper Sean Williams returns to the fold for Zimbabwe. But they would need more from youngsters Brendon Taylor and Craig Ervine. They have a new ODI captain in Chamu Chibhabha, the all-rounder, who's been given the role on an interim basis.
The bowling line-up displays an unfamiliar look. The senior men Christopher Mpofu and Donald Tiripano will seek assistance from youngster Charlton Tshuma, who made his international debut in the Test. The spin department comprises of finger-spinners Tinashe Kamunhukamwe and Ainsley Ndlovu to go with the all-round abilities of Williams and Sikander Raza.
Bangladesh, despite the significant changes to their squad, seem to have enough firepower to maintain ascendancy. Mashrafe Mortaza returns and will lead the team for the last time in ODI cricket, as confirmed last week. They will miss the all-round services of Soumya Sarkar, who misses out for personal reasons, but the experienced trio of Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudullah and the in-form Mushfiqur Rahim round off a formidable batting core.
(With inputs from ICC Cricket)
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Mar 01, 2020 12:34:29 IST
Also See
Highlights, Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, one-off Test Day 2 at Dhaka, Full cricket score: Hosts inch closer to gaining first-innings lead
Highlights, Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, one-off Test Day 1 at Dhaka, Full cricket score: Craig Ervine's ton lead visitors to 228/6
Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe: Nayeem Hasan, Taijul Islam run riot as Tigers trounce visitors by innings and 106 runs in one-off Test