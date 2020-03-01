Preview: Zimbabwe will play their first ODI since July 2019, before which they were clean swept in five of their last six bilateral series. They now face a stiff challenge against Bangladesh, who have defeated them in each of the last 13 matches.

The two teams come into the ODI series following a one-off Test where Zimbabwe were undone by Bangladesh's batting masterclass, where they went down by an innings and 106 runs. Former skipper Sean Williams returns to the fold for Zimbabwe. But they would need more from youngsters Brendon Taylor and Craig Ervine. They have a new ODI captain in Chamu Chibhabha, the all-rounder, who's been given the role on an interim basis.

The bowling line-up displays an unfamiliar look. The senior men Christopher Mpofu and Donald Tiripano will seek assistance from youngster Charlton Tshuma, who made his international debut in the Test. The spin department comprises of finger-spinners Tinashe Kamunhukamwe and Ainsley Ndlovu to go with the all-round abilities of Williams and Sikander Raza.

Bangladesh, despite the significant changes to their squad, seem to have enough firepower to maintain ascendancy. Mashrafe Mortaza returns and will lead the team for the last time in ODI cricket, as confirmed last week. They will miss the all-round services of Soumya Sarkar, who misses out for personal reasons, but the experienced trio of Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudullah and the in-form Mushfiqur Rahim round off a formidable batting core.

