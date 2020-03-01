First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ACC ER T20 | Match 3 Mar 01, 2020
HK vs NEP
Hong Kong beat Nepal by 43 runs
AUS in SA | 1st ODI Feb 29, 2020
SA vs AUS
South Africa beat Australia by 74 runs
WI in SL Mar 01, 2020
SL vs WI
Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy
ZIM in BAN Mar 03, 2020
BAN vs ZIM
Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI at Sylhet

Follow live scores and updates as Bangladesh take on Zimbabwe in the first ODI at Sylhet.

FirstCricket Staff, Mar 01, 2020 12:34:29 IST

62/1
Overs
14.2
R/R
4.37
Fours
7
Sixes
0
Extras
2
Liton Das Batting 36 37 5 0

Preview: Zimbabwe will play their first ODI since July 2019, before which they were clean swept in five of their last six bilateral series. They now face a stiff challenge against Bangladesh, who have defeated them in each of the last 13 matches.

The two teams come into the ODI series following a one-off Test where Zimbabwe were undone by Bangladesh's batting masterclass, where they went down by an innings and 106 runs. Former skipper Sean Williams returns to the fold for Zimbabwe. But they would need more from youngsters Brendon Taylor and Craig Ervine. They have a new ODI captain in Chamu Chibhabha, the all-rounder, who's been given the role on an interim basis.

The bowling line-up displays an unfamiliar look. The senior men Christopher Mpofu and Donald Tiripano will seek assistance from youngster Charlton Tshuma, who made his international debut in the Test. The spin department comprises of finger-spinners Tinashe Kamunhukamwe and Ainsley Ndlovu to go with the all-round abilities of Williams and Sikander Raza.

Bangladesh, despite the significant changes to their squad, seem to have enough firepower to maintain ascendancy. Mashrafe Mortaza returns and will lead the team for the last time in ODI cricket, as confirmed last week. They will miss the all-round services of Soumya Sarkar, who misses out for personal reasons, but the experienced trio of Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudullah and the in-form Mushfiqur Rahim round off a formidable batting core.

(With inputs from ICC Cricket)

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Mar 01, 2020 12:34:29 IST

Tags : Bangladesh, Bangladesh Cricket Team, Bangladesh Vs Zimbabwe, Bangladesh Vs Zimbabwe 2020, Bangladesh Vs Zimbabwe Live Score, Cricket, Zimbabwe, Zimbabwe Cricket Team

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 Australia 4320 108
3 England 5253 105
4 New Zealand 3449 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
6 Sri Lanka 4191 91
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5442 111
5 Australia 5854 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 6095 265
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 5248 262
6 New Zealand 7114 245
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all