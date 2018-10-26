Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe: Imrul Kayes, Soumya Sarkar hit tons as hosts complete ODI series whitewash
Bangladesh thrashed Zimbabwe by seven wickets in the third one-day international to complete a whitewash in the three-match series.
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK Vs AUS Live Now
- Pakistan Women and Australia Women in Malaysia, 3 T20I series 2018 PAKW Vs AUSW Australia Women beat Pakistan Women by 64 runs
- Pakistan Women and Australia Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2018 PAKW Vs AUSW Australia Women beat Pakistan Women by 89 runs
- Pakistan Women and Australia Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2018 PAKW Vs AUSW Australia Women beat Pakistan Women by 150 runs
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2018 BAN Vs ZIM Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe by 7 wickets
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK Vs AUS Pakistan beat Australia by 66 runs
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2018 BAN Vs ZIM Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe by 7 wickets
- West Indies in India, 5 ODI Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Oct 27th, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
- England in Sri Lanka, Only T20 International, 2018 SL vs ENG - Oct 27th, 2018, 07:00 PM IST
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK vs AUS - Oct 28th, 2018, 09:30 PM IST
- West Indies in India, 5 ODI Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Oct 29th, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Oct 31st, 2018, 09:30 PM IST
- West Indies in India, 5 ODI Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Nov 1st, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Nov 2nd, 2018, 09:30 PM IST
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2018 BAN vs ZIM - Nov 3rd, 2018, 09:00 AM IST
- South Africa in Australia, 3 ODI Series, 2018 AUS vs SA - Nov 4th, 2018, 08:50 AM IST
- West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Nov 4th, 2018, 07:00 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Rahul Gandhi leads Opposition protest to CBI HQ against sidelining of Alok Verma; courts arrest briefly
-
Sri Lankan president appoints Mahinda Rajapaksa as prime minister after sacking Ranil Wickremesinghe
-
Leave No Trace review: Debra Granik returns with a subtle yet stirring drama about life on the fringes
-
ICICI Bank Q2 consolidated net profit falls 42% to Rs 1,205 cr, total income marginally up by 5.7% to Rs 31,915 cr
-
#MeToo in Carnatic music: Madras Music Academy's N Murali on addressing sexual harassment allegations against artists
-
Attack on Jagan Mohan Reddy: Andhra Pradesh govt sets up SIT to probe incident; TDP, YSR Congress trade charges
-
Home disadvantage? Why Pro Kabaddi League teams have found it hard to succeed on their own patch
-
Dalit shahirs of Maharashtra: Vilas Ghogare sang of Ambedkar with his iktara
-
मध्य प्रदेश विधानसभा चुनाव: शिवराज का 13 साल सीएम रहना क्यों मुसीबत बन गया?
-
बीजेपी के बराबर सीटों पर ही लड़ेगी जेडीयू, पासवान खुश, कुशवाहा का क्या होगा ?
-
CBI Vs CBI: कौन हैं एके पटनायक, जिन्हें सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने दी है बड़ी जिम्मेदारी
-
CBI Vs CBI: नागेश्वर राव के 'हाथ' बांधने वाले SC के फैसले की बड़ी बातें
-
हालिया घटनाओं ने सीबीआई की विश्वसनीयता को खत्म कर दिया था: अरुण जेटली
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4397
|116
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|England
|4722
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|Australia
|3663
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6918
|126
|2
|India
|6707
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|4
|South Africa
|4635
|110
|5
|Pakistan
|4145
|101
|6
|Australia
|3699
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|4145
|134
|2
|India
|4601
|124
|3
|Australia
|2784
|121
|4
|England
|2448
|117
|5
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|6
|South Africa
|2334
|111
Imrul Kayes and Soumya Sarkar each scored a century as Bangladesh thrashed Zimbabwe by seven wickets in the third one-day international to complete a whitewash in the three-match series in Chittagong on Friday.
Imrul made 115 off 112 balls and Soumya hit 117 off 92 balls to guide Bangladesh to 288-3, after Sean Williams’ career-best 129 not out helped Zimbabwe post 286-5 at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium.
File image of Soumya Sarkar. AFP
Chasing a modest target, Bangladesh lost a wicket in the very first ball of the innings when opener Liton Das was judged leg before off Kyle Jarvis, but Imrul and Soumya put together a record 220 runs for the second wicket to put the hosts on course.
Soumya, who was playing his first match in the series, led the charge with nine fours and six sixes to make the second century of his career.
Zimbabwe had to wait until the 30th over for their second success when Hamilton Masakadza forced Soumya to give a catch to Doland Tiripano at long on, but Imrul remained firm to complete his second century in the series.
Imrul, who hit 10 fours and two sixes in his fourth ODI century, earlier made 144 and 90 in the previous two matches to take his tally in the series to 349, the highest by a Bangladeshi in a bilateral three-match series, overtaking Tamim Iqbal’s 312 against Pakistan in 2015.
"It's been a great series for me. I tried to give my best and I'm glad I got a chance to prove myself in this series," man of the series Imrul said after the match.
Imrul and Soumya earlier surpassed Tamim and Shakib Al Hasan's record of 297 runs in the second wicket against West Indies in July this year.
Zimbabwe skipper Masakadza said the partnership made the difference between the two teams.
"We had a good score, but that second wicket partnership took the game away from us," he said.
Mushfiqur Rahim was unbeaten on 28 to complete Bangladesh's 13th successive win over Zimbabwe.
Earlier, Williams shared 132 with Brendan Taylor for the third wicket to help Zimbabwe recover from 6-2 to post a decent score after Bangladesh skipper Mashrafe Mortaza won the toss and sent them in.
Taylor, who was dropped on six by fast bowler Abu Hider, made 75, his second successive half-century in the series, which came off 72 balls with eight fours and two sixes.
Williams, who smashed 10 fours and a six in his second ODI hundred, then added 84 runs with Sikandar Raza (40) for the fourth wicket after Taylor fell to left-arm spinner Nazmul Hossain.
Nazmul was the pick of Bangladeshi bowlers with 2-58.
The two teams will now play a two Test series, with the first starting on November 3 in Syhet.
Updated Date:
Oct 26, 2018
Also See
Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe: Mohammad Saifuddin, openers guide Tigers to series-clinching seven-wicket win in 2nd ODI
Bangladesh's Tamim Iqbal says he hasn't seen anyone dominate the game like Virat Kohli
Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe: Imrul Kayes hits century to set up 28-run victory for Mashrafe Mortaza and Co