Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, Highlights, 2nd Test at Dhaka, Day 4, Full Cricket Score: Visitors set 443 to win, finish day on 76-2
Follow live updates on the fourth day of the second Test between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Dhaka on our live blog.
- England in Sri Lanka, 3 Test Series, 2018 SL Vs ENG Live Now
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2018 BAN Vs ZIM Live Now
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 AUSW Vs NZW Australia Women beat New Zealand Women by 33 runs
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 PAKW Vs IREW Pakistan Women beat Ireland Women by 38 runs
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 SLW Vs SAW South Africa Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 7 wickets
- West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IND Vs WI India beat West Indies by 6 wickets
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 ODI Series, 2018 PAK Vs NZ Match Abandoned
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 Test Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Nov 16th, 2018, 11:30 AM IST
- South Africa in Australia, Only T20 International, 2018 AUS vs SA - Nov 17th, 2018, 01:50 PM IST
- India in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2018 AUS vs IND - Nov 21st, 2018, 01:20 PM IST
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2018 BAN vs WI - Nov 22nd, 2018, 09:00 AM IST
- England in Sri Lanka, 3 Test Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Nov 23rd, 2018, 10:00 AM IST
- India in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2018 AUS vs IND - Nov 23rd, 2018, 02:20 PM IST
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 Test Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Nov 24th, 2018, 11:30 AM IST
- India in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2018 AUS vs IND - Nov 25th, 2018, 02:20 PM IST
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2018 BAN vs WI - Nov 30th, 2018, 09:00 AM IST
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 Test Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Dec 3rd, 2018, 11:30 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Chhattisgarh election: High voter turnout despite Maoist threat shows importance of infrastructure development
-
Despite repeated efforts to undermine Jawaharlal Nehru by Sangh Parivar, his legacy of nation-building endures
-
Flipkart engages with staff to allay worries over business after Binny Bansal's sudden exit following allegations of misconduct
-
Playing for records won't earn you respect: Ajay Thakur on importance of team ethics, Pro Kabaddi's unpredictability and more
-
Rami Malek on playing Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody: It’s arduous to depict someone’s life in just two hours
-
Ananga-Ranga in the #MeToo era: Subjugation of women who seek pleasure has been the norm since medieval times
-
#MeToo: Understanding consent and sex-positivity in a patriarchal society
-
Sri Lanka Parliament votes against newly-appointed prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa in landmark floor test
-
छत्तीसगढ़ चुनाव 2018: अजीत जोगी कांग्रेस के सुनहरे सपनों पर ग्रहण लगा सकते हैं
-
राफेल सौदे की जांच पर सुनवाई पूरी, SC ने सभी याचिकाओं पर सुरक्षित रखा फैसला
-
Assembly Election 2018 LIVE: राजस्थान में सचिन पायलट और अशोक गहलोत लड़ेंगे विधायक का चुनाव
-
छत्तीसगढ़ के बीजापुर में नक्सली हमला, 5 BSF जवान समेत 6 लोग घायल
-
श्रीलंका: सिरिसेना को झटका, संसद ने महिंदा राजपक्षे के खिलाफ दिया वोट
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4397
|116
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|England
|4722
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|Australia
|3663
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6918
|126
|2
|India
|7000
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4753
|113
|4
|South Africa
|4785
|111
|5
|Pakistan
|4207
|100
|6
|Australia
|3759
|99
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|4979
|138
|2
|India
|4911
|126
|3
|Australia
|2953
|118
|4
|England
|2586
|118
|5
|New Zealand
|2803
|112
|6
|South Africa
|2334
|111
Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick score, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary
Report Day 3: Left-arm spinner Taijul Islam claimed his third straight five-for to keep Bangladesh in command of Zimbabwe on the third day of the second test on Tuesday.
Islam's 5-107, his sixth career five-for, and a stunning catch ruined Zimbabwe's hope of a comeback. The visitors were all out on 304-9, trailing by 218 runs when stumps was called. Zimbabwe fast bowler Tendai Chatara was out of the test after straining his left quad muscle on Monday.
Mahmudullah and Hamilton Masakadza, captain of Bangladesh and Zimbabwe respectively. AFP
Islam was complemented by offspinner Mehidy Hasan, whose three wickets included the prize of Brendan Taylor after the batsman showed rock-solid temperament for his first century in more than five years.
"We weren't upset by not getting the expected sharp turn," Islam said. "We knew if we can maintain a right line and length, wickets will be coming.
"We are yet to decide on (the follow-on). We think the wicket will be deteriorating. We have to be disciplined."
Taylor hit a superb 110 off 194 balls, which included 10 boundaries. He shared a 139-run stand with Peter Moor for the sixth wicket. Moor was trapped on 83, and when Taylor was out at 290-7, Zimbabwe's chance of avoiding the follow-on evaporated quickly.
Bangladesh may yet not enforce the follow-on when play resumes on Wednesday.
"If I was Bangladesh I would bowl again because even if we get 300, Bangladesh chase 80. They might want to bat for two sessions, and we're certainly behind. When a team gets 500, they very seldom lose. We needed to get at least 400-450 in this innings to give ourselves a real chance.
"We have to show a lot of character in our second innings, whenever that is, to try and win the series."
Taylor's fifth test century was his first overseas.
"It is a good feeling," he said. "It always is tough playing here against a world-class spin attack. So I'm thrilled with that, but we're still a long way behind in the game."
Zimbabwe began the day on 25-1 and Islam removed nightwatchman Donald Tiripano for 8.
Opener Brian Chari resisted with 53 but Hasan won a video review to remove him just before lunch.
Chari and Brendan Taylor appeared set to keep the side unscathed in a 56-run partnership until Hasan's straight delivery faintly touched Chari's glove.
Islam ripped through Zimbabwe's middle order, with two superb arm deliveries in consecutive overs to dismiss Sean Williams (11) and Sikandar Raza (0).
But Taylor was not fazed by the spinners. He and Moor and kept Bangladesh at bay until the third session.
Pat-time medium-pacer Ariful Haque made the breakthrough, from a ball outside off cutting in and Moor missing. Moor scored a career-best 83, hitting 12 fours and one six in an innings lasting 114 balls.
Taylor reached his century off 187 balls. Then he slogged Hasan only to be caught by Islam diving to his right and making an overhead catch. Two balls later, Hasan also dismissed Brandon Mavuta for a duck.
Islam completed his five-for by getting Regis Chakabva on 10. JBa narvis was 9 not out.
Bangladesh declared its first innings on 522-7, riding on Mushfiqur Rahim's career-best 219 not out and Mominul Haque's 161.
With inputs from AP
Updated Date:
Nov 14, 2018
Also See
Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, Highlights, 2nd Test at Dhaka, Day 3, Full Cricket Score: Visitors bowled out for 304, trail by 218 runs
Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, Highlights, 2nd Test at Dhaka, Day 2, Full cricket score: Visitors trail by 497 runs
Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, Highlights, 1st Test at Sylhet, Day 4, Full Cricket Score: Visitors register historic win