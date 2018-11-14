Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick score, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Report Day 3: Left-arm spinner Taijul Islam claimed his third straight five-for to keep Bangladesh in command of Zimbabwe on the third day of the second test on Tuesday.

Islam's 5-107, his sixth career five-for, and a stunning catch ruined Zimbabwe's hope of a comeback. The visitors were all out on 304-9, trailing by 218 runs when stumps was called. Zimbabwe fast bowler Tendai Chatara was out of the test after straining his left quad muscle on Monday.

Islam was complemented by offspinner Mehidy Hasan, whose three wickets included the prize of Brendan Taylor after the batsman showed rock-solid temperament for his first century in more than five years.

"We weren't upset by not getting the expected sharp turn," Islam said. "We knew if we can maintain a right line and length, wickets will be coming.

"We are yet to decide on (the follow-on). We think the wicket will be deteriorating. We have to be disciplined."

Taylor hit a superb 110 off 194 balls, which included 10 boundaries. He shared a 139-run stand with Peter Moor for the sixth wicket. Moor was trapped on 83, and when Taylor was out at 290-7, Zimbabwe's chance of avoiding the follow-on evaporated quickly.

Bangladesh may yet not enforce the follow-on when play resumes on Wednesday.

"If I was Bangladesh I would bowl again because even if we get 300, Bangladesh chase 80. They might want to bat for two sessions, and we're certainly behind. When a team gets 500, they very seldom lose. We needed to get at least 400-450 in this innings to give ourselves a real chance.

"We have to show a lot of character in our second innings, whenever that is, to try and win the series."

Taylor's fifth test century was his first overseas.

"It is a good feeling," he said. "It always is tough playing here against a world-class spin attack. So I'm thrilled with that, but we're still a long way behind in the game."

Zimbabwe began the day on 25-1 and Islam removed nightwatchman Donald Tiripano for 8.

Opener Brian Chari resisted with 53 but Hasan won a video review to remove him just before lunch.

Chari and Brendan Taylor appeared set to keep the side unscathed in a 56-run partnership until Hasan's straight delivery faintly touched Chari's glove.

Islam ripped through Zimbabwe's middle order, with two superb arm deliveries in consecutive overs to dismiss Sean Williams (11) and Sikandar Raza (0).

But Taylor was not fazed by the spinners. He and Moor and kept Bangladesh at bay until the third session.

Pat-time medium-pacer Ariful Haque made the breakthrough, from a ball outside off cutting in and Moor missing. Moor scored a career-best 83, hitting 12 fours and one six in an innings lasting 114 balls.

Taylor reached his century off 187 balls. Then he slogged Hasan only to be caught by Islam diving to his right and making an overhead catch. Two balls later, Hasan also dismissed Brandon Mavuta for a duck.

Islam completed his five-for by getting Regis Chakabva on 10. JBa narvis was 9 not out.

Bangladesh declared its first innings on 522-7, riding on Mushfiqur Rahim's career-best 219 not out and Mominul Haque's 161.

With inputs from AP