First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
WI in IND | 3rd T20I Nov 11, 2018
IND Vs WI
India beat West Indies by 6 wickets
PAK and NZ in UAE | 3rd ODI Nov 11, 2018
PAK Vs NZ
Match Abandoned
ENG in SL Nov 14, 2018
SL vs ENG
Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy
PAK and NZ in UAE Nov 16, 2018
PAK vs NZ
Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, Highlights, 2nd Test at Dhaka, Day 3, Full Cricket Score: Visitors bowled out for 304, trail by 218 runs

Follow live updates on the third day of the second Test between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Dhaka on our live blog.

FirstCricket Staff, November 13, 2018

522/7
Overs
160.0
R/R
3.26
Fours
46
Sixes
2
Extras
21
304/9
Overs
105.3
R/R
2.89
Fours
33
Sixes
3
Extras
6

Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick score, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Day 2 report: Mushfiqur Rahim hit 219 not out, the highest individual score by a Bangladesh batsman, to guide the hosts into a position of dominance against Zimbabwe on Monday, the second day of the final test.

Rahim, the first wicketkeeper-batsman to score two double centuries in test-match cricket, helped Bangladesh declare the first innings on 522-7 for its highest score against Zimbabwe and take a firm grip on the test by reducing the visitors to 25-1 at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.

Mahmudullah and Hamilton Masakadza, captain of Bangladesh and Zimbabwe respectively. AFP

Mahmudullah and Hamilton Masakadza, captain of Bangladesh and Zimbabwe respectively. AFP

No batsman from Bangladesh has ever hit more than one double century, with Tamim Iqbal (206) and Shakib Al Hasan (217) its other two double centurions.

"I honestly did not know or remember," Rahim said. "All that I thought of was that I had to score 200, and then as much as possible.

"To be honest, I wanted to score at least 250 so that we could reach an even better position. At the same time, I think we also have to give the bowlers enough time as the wicket has not deteriorated that much."

After his record 266-run fourth-wicket partnership with Mominul Haque (161) on the first day, Rahim made two important partnerships on day two to slowly bat out Zimbabwe.

He and skipper Mahmudullah combined for 73 runs for the sixth wicket before sharing a 144-run partnership with Mehidy Hasan in an unbroken eighth-wicket partnership.

Bangladesh mustered 105 runs in the second session at the expense of two wickets after accumulating only 62 runs in the opening session of day two, resuming the day on 303-5.

"Spinners will get a lot of help (later)," Rahim said. "Our plan was to bat so big in the first innings that we don't need the second innings. Mominul batted really well while (Hasan) supported me with his runs. I am thankful to them."

After a wicketless session, fast bowler Kyle Jarvis (5-71) gave Zimbabwe its first breakthrough just after lunch, removing Mahmudullah for 36.

Two overs later, Jarvis completed his third five-for, getting the better of Ariful Haque (4) with a short-pitched delivery.

But that was Zimbabwe's last success on the frustrating day as it was one bowler short after fast bowler Tendai Chatara strained his left quadriceps, ruling him out from the match after he delivered only two balls in the morning session.

Zimbabwe fielding coach Shepherd Makunura said Chatara was set to undergo medical exams on Monday night.

"Obviously, in such a state, you wouldn't want to lose one of your strike bowlers," Makunura said. "I think the game is still evenly poised, although Bangladesh batted quite well. If we can negotiate the first session, we can make life a little easier for ourselves. It's going to take a lot of batting for us."

In an otherwise a chanceless innings, Rahim dominated the bowlers completely, hitting 18 fours and one six in an innings of 421 balls.

Mehidy Hasan helped him however with 68 not out, smashing five fours and one six.

Aiming to win its first test series since 2011, Zimbabwe began cautiously before left-arm spinner Taijul Islam broke through with the wicket of captain Hamilton Maskadza, who pushed a turning delivery to first slip for 14.

Brian Chari and nightwatchman Donald Tiripano were batting on 10 and 0 before the end of the day.

With inputs from AP

Updated Date: Nov 13, 2018

Tags : BAN Vs ZIM, Bangladesh, Bangladesh Vs Zimbabwe, Bangladesh Vs Zimbabwe 2018, Cricket, Hamilton Masakadza, Mahmudullah, Sher-E-Bangla Stadium, Test Cricket, Zimbabwe

Also See

Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade



fp-mobile


CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4397 116
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 England 4722 105
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 Australia 3663 102
6 Sri Lanka 3668 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6918 126
2 India 7000 121
3 New Zealand 4753 113
4 South Africa 4785 111
5 Pakistan 4207 100
6 Australia 3759 99
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 4979 138
2 India 4911 126
3 Australia 2953 118
4 England 2586 118
5 New Zealand 2803 112
6 South Africa 2334 111
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all