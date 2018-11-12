Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, Highlights, 2nd Test at Dhaka, Day 2, Full cricket score: Visitors trail by 497 runs
Follow live updates on the second day of the second Test between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Dhaka on our live blog.
Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick score, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary
Day 1 report: Momimul Haque and Mushfiqur Rahim both hit centuries and shared a record 266-run partnership to lift Bangladesh to 303-5 from a precarious 26-3 on the opening day of the second test vs Zimbabwe on Sunday.
Haque smashed 161, his third 150-plus knock, highest by any Bangladeshi batsman while Rahim made an unbeaten 111 as the hosts were finally able to cross 200 runs after eight test innings.
Mahmudullah and Hamilton Masakadza, captain of Bangladesh and Zimbabwe respectively. AFP
Haque's seventh test ton included 19 boundaries and gave Bangladesh firm control after Zimbabwe's fast bowlers had wobbled the hosts inside the first hour of the game.
"Once we got out of the tough situation, we felt more comfortable," said Haque. "I think reaching a hundred always makes you emotional. I didn't know what I was going to do (to celebrate).
"I think it is one of my best hundreds. It was an interesting innings. It was tougher than some of my other hundreds."
Rahim, who raised his first century since his 127 against India 21 months ago, gave Haque support.
"Mushfiqur (Rahim) guided me throughout my innings. I found out why he is one of the top five players in Bangladesh. It really affected me. I think his input was important for me," Said Haque.
The duo had near-complete control of Zimbabwe's bowlers, who had earlier capitalized on some reckless shot selection by Bangladeshi batsmen.
Zimbabwe fast bowlers Kyle Jarvis and Donald Tiripano rattled through the hosts' top order in the first hour, with Jarvis (3-48) making the first breakthrough in the seventh over, dismissing opener Imrul Kayes for no score after the batsman got an inside edge to offer a catch behind the wicket.
"I thought this morning there was a bit of moisture," Jarvis said. "It was conducive to seam bowling this morning. Credit's got to go to Mominul and Mushfiqur. They battled through a really tough time out there, and they batted really well and really sensibly. Credit must go to them, because it could easily have been five or six wickets down early."
The hosts then compounded their poor start when the other opener, Liton Das (9), played a loose shot and chipped straight to mid-wicket off Jarvis's next over.
Tiripano (1-33) then got the better of debutant Mohammad Mithun (0), who offered a catch to first slip chasing a wide delivery.
But Haque and Rahim steadied the ship for Bangladesh, with Haque raising his century, from 150 balls, with his 12th boundary as the hosts rallied in the afternoon.
Rahim's sixth test century came off 187 balls with the help of eight boundaries.
Together Rahim and Haque brought up Bangladesh's highest partnership against Zimbabwe, before fast bowler Tendai Chatara dismissed Haque with the second new ball.
Kyle Jarvis then removed nightwatchman Taijul Islam (4) in the penultimate over but skipper Mahmudullah and Rahim saw off the day.
With inputs from AP
Updated Date:
Nov 12, 2018
