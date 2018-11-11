Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, Highlights, 2nd Test at Dhaka, Day 1, Full Cricket Score: Hosts 303/5 at stumps
Follow live updates on Day 1 of the second Test between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Dhaka here.
Toss report: Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah won the toss and elected to bat first in the second and final Test against Zimbabwe at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Sunday.
Zimbabwe are leading the two-Test series 1-0 after winning the first Test in Sylhet by 151 runs last week.
Mahmudullah and Hamilton Masakadza, captain of Bangladesh and Zimbabwe respectively. AFP
Bangladesh made three changes, handing debuts to pace bowler Khaled Ahmed and batsman Mohammad Mithun and bringing in seamer Mustafizur Rahman in place of Abu Jayed, Nazmul Hossain and Nazmul Islam.
Zimbabwe brought in Donald Tiripano to replace Wellington Masakadza.
Bangladesh: Mahmudullah Riyad (capt), Liton Das, Imrul Kayes, Mominul Haque, Mohammad Mithun, Mushfiqur Rahim, Ariful Haque, Mehidy Hasan, Taijul Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman.
Zimbabwe: Hamilton Masakadza (capt), Brian Chari, Brendan Taylor, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Peter Moor, Regis Chakabva, Brandon Mavuta, Donald Tiripano, Kyle Jarvis, Tendai Chatara
Umpires: Richard Kettleborough (ENG), Kumar Dharmasena (SRI)
TV Umpire: Rod Tucker (AUS)
Match Referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)
