First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
PAK and NZ in UAE | 3rd T20I Nov 04, 2018
PAK Vs NZ
Pakistan beat New Zealand by 47 runs
WI in IND | 1st T20I Nov 04, 2018
IND Vs WI
India beat West Indies by 5 wickets
ENG in SL Nov 06, 2018
SL vs ENG
Galle International Stadium, Galle
WI in IND Nov 06, 2018
IND vs WI
Ekana International Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, Highlights, 1st Test at Sylhet, Day 3, full cricket score: Hosts need 295 runs to win

Follow live updates on Day 3 of the first Test between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on our live blog.

FirstCricket Staff, November 05, 2018

282/10
Overs
117.3
R/R
2.4
Fours
25
Sixes
2
Extras
2
143/10
Overs
51.0
R/R
2.8
Fours
16
Sixes
0
Extras
8
181/10
Overs
65.4
R/R
2.77
Fours
21
Sixes
2
Extras
8
26/0
Overs
10.1
R/R
2.57
Fours
4
Sixes
0
Extras
0
Liton Das Batting 14 38 2 0
Imrul Kayes Batting 12 23 2 0
Tendai Chatara 5 1 15 0

Click on the tabs above to switch between summary, ball-by-ball commentary and full scorecard

Day 2 report: Fast bowler Tendai Chatara and off-spinner Sikandar Raza claimed three wickets each as Zimbabwe took control of the first test against Bangladesh by taking a sizeable 140-run lead on the second day Sunday.

Pace bowler Kyle Jarvis complemented Chatara (3-19) and Raza (3-35) with 2-28.

Mahmudullah and Hamilton Masakadza, captain of Bangladesh and Zimbabwe respectively. AFP

Mahmudullah and Hamilton Masakadza, captain of Bangladesh and Zimbabwe respectively. AFP

"Early on I was just trying to hit a good area, because there's so much talk about Bangladesh being flat," Chatara said. "So hitting a good area early on, and making the batsman play as much as possible."

While the combination of Chatara and Jarvis rocked Bangladesh's top order, leaving them 19-4, Raza took care of the lower order to help the side wrap up the hosts for 143. Zimbabwe was bowled out for 282 in its first innings.

With a commanding 139-run lead, Zimbabwe reached 1-0 in its second innings before bad light brought an end to the day.

"Our batsmen couldn't play to their potential," said Bangladesh left-arm spinner Taijul Islam.

"But all is not ended. We have still the chance and we are not keen to give up the hopes. Hopefully we'll put in a good performance in the second innings."

Chatara started out by dismissing Imrul Kayes for 5 while his fellow opener Liton Das perished to a loose shot against Jarvis to fall for 9.

Chatara then put Bangladesh in trouble, dealing a double strike to remove Nazmul Hossain (5) and captain Mahmudullah (0) with near-flawless fast bowling.

Mushfiqur Rahim and Mominul Haque (11) offered brief resistance before Raza got the better of the latter with an off-break.

Jarvis got extra bounce with a full length delivery to end Rahim's vigil, to effectively terminate Bangladesh's hopes of a fight back. Rahim scored 31.

However the hosts found hope in debutant Ariful Haque but Raza continued to baffle the lower order batsmen with his sly off-break, leaving Haque stranded on 41.

Earlier, left-arm spinner Taijul Islam took 6-108 to contain the tourists below 300, after Zimbabwe had started the day at 236-5.

With AP inputs

Updated Date: Nov 05, 2018

Tags : Ariful Haque, BAN Vs ZIM, Bangladesh, Bangladesh Vs Zimbabwe, Bangladesh Vs Zimbabwe 2018, Cricket, Hamilton Masakadza, Mahmudullah, Nazmul Islam, Sylhet, Test Cricket, Zimbabwe

Also See

Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4397 116
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 England 4722 105
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 Australia 3663 102
6 Sri Lanka 3668 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6918 126
2 India 6869 121
3 New Zealand 4602 112
4 South Africa 4635 110
5 Pakistan 4145 101
6 Australia 3699 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 4486 136
2 India 4601 124
3 Australia 2953 118
4 England 2586 118
5 New Zealand 2542 116
6 South Africa 2334 111
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all