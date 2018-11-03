First Cricket
Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, Highlights, 1st Test at Sylhet, Day 1, Full Cricket Score: Visitors 236/5 at Stumps

Follow live updates on Day 1 of the first Test between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on our live blog.

FirstCricket Staff, November 03, 2018

236/5
Overs
91.0
R/R
2.59
Fours
23
Sixes
2
Extras
1

Preview: Bangladesh are looking to boost their Test record in a two-match series against Zimbabwe despite missing big names Shakib Al Hasan and Tamim Iqbal.

Bangladesh have lost seven of their last eight Tests and failed to get past 200 runs in any of their last six innings.

They were skittled out for 43 in their first of two defeats in West Indies in July.

Mahmudullah and Hamilton Masakadza, captain of Bangladesh and Zimbabwe respectively. AFP

The world's ninth-ranked Test team took a further hit with injuries to Tamim and captain Shakib, who underwent a finger operation in September.

Batsman Mohammad Mithun is likely to make his Test debut in the first match starting Saturday at the Sylhet International Stadium, which will be hosting its first five-day game.

"We did not do very well in West Indies. Still there is plenty of room to improve. We have home series against them (West Indies) ahead of us," stand-in skipper Mahmudullah Riyad told reporters on Friday.

"I think these two matches are a good opportunity for us. The important thing is that it's an opportunity for young players to perform."

Zimbabwe skipper Hamilton Masakadza is also looking for better performances after a 3-0 loss in the one-day international series in Bangladesh.

"We don't play a lot of longer-version cricket. We really see the important value of it. We are looking to come out firing," said Masakadza.

"Bangladesh have had an indifferent past in the longer version so for a start in the series, different things are required from each team."

Updated Date: Nov 03, 2018

