Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, Highlights, 1st ODI at Dhaka, Full cricket score: Mashrafe Mortaza and Co register 28-run victory
Catch the live scores and updates from first ODI between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe played at Dhaka
Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe by 28 runs
Toss report: Bangladesh skipper Mashrafe Mortaza won the toss and elected to bat first in the opening one-day international of a three-match series against Zimbabwe at Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Sunday.
Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza warned his players against complacency ahead of the start of a one day series against outsiders Zimbabwe on Sunday.
Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza with Zimbabwe captain Hamilton Masakadza. AFP
Zimbabwe go into Sunday's game in Dhaka as whipping boys of international cricket after losing every match during a recent tour of South Africa.
The visitors have not won a one day international in Bangladesh since 2010.
"If we win everyone will say this is what should have happened. But if we lose they will take it differently," said Mortaza, whose team are seventh in the world rankings against Zimbabwe's 11th.
"It can create pressure at the back of the mind. It's not as though we have never lost to Zimbabwe."
Mortaza said the three match series -- with two more 50 over games in Chittagong on Wednesday and Friday -- would be doubly important as Bangladesh have only four more series to prepare for next year's World Cup in England.
"They have almost all their senior players back and outside Zimbabwe they have the best record in Bangladesh. So we have to give 100 per cent," he said.
An eight-wicket loss in Friday's warm-up against a Bangladesh Cricket Board XI did not help the visitors' morale, but Zimbabwe captain Hamilton Masakadza insisted his side was not despondent.
"We didn't have a great time in South Africa or in the match yesterday. But the main thing is to focus on tomorrow and to focus on the tour and what we have come to achieve," he said.
"We can only go up from where we are and we are really looking forward to this. The guys are upbeat."
Bangladesh: Liton Das, Imrul Kayes, Fazle Rabbi, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Mohammad Mithun, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza (capt), Nazmul Islam, Mustifizur Rahman.
Zimbabwe: Hamilton Masakadza (capt), Cephas Zhuwao, Craig Ervine, Brendan Taylor, Sean Williams, Peter Moor, Sikandar Raza, Donald Tiripano, Brandon Mavuta, Kyle Jarvis, Tendai Chatara.
Updated Date:
Oct 21, 2018
