First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IND in AUS | 2nd T20I Nov 23, 2018
AUS Vs IND
Match Abandoned
IND in AUS | 1st T20I Nov 21, 2018
AUS Vs IND
Australia beat India by 4 runs (D/L method)
PAK and NZ in UAE Nov 24, 2018
PAK vs NZ
Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
IND in AUS Nov 25, 2018
AUS vs IND
Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Bangladesh vs West Indies: Windies pacer Shannon Gabriel suspended for second Test for breach of ICC's code of conduct

Shannon Gabriel's suspension from the Mirpur test, which starts on 30 November, comes as an additional blow for a Windies attack already missing the injured Jason Holder.

Reuters, November 23, 2018

Windies paceman Shannon Gabriel will miss the second Test against Bangladesh due to a code of conduct breach in the opening match in Chittagong, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Friday.

The ICC found Gabriel guilty of making “inappropriate and deliberate physical contact” with Bangladesh batsman Imrul Kayes in the eighth over of the first test on Thursday.

File image of Shannon Gabriel. AFP

File image of Shannon Gabriel. AFP

The 30-year-old was fined 30 percent of his match fee and handed two demerit points, taking his tally to five, after he picked up three during a home test against Pakistan in April 2017.

As per ICC regulations, Gabriel has reached the four demerit point threshold over a two-year period which results in a one-test suspension.

Despite his altercation with Kayes, Gabriel picked up four wickets during Bangladesh’s first innings as the hosts were dismissed for 324.

The suspension from the Mirpur test, which starts on 30 November, comes as an additional blow for a Windies attack already missing the injured Jason Holder.

Following the two-match test series, West Indies and Bangladesh play three one-day internationals and three Twenty20 matches next month.

Updated Date: Nov 23, 2018

Tags : Bangladesh, Bangladesh Vs West Indies, Bangladesh Vs West Indies 2018, Cricket, Imrul Kayes, Shannon Gabriel, West Indies, Windies, Windies Cricket

Also See



fp-mobile


Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4397 116
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 England 4722 105
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 Australia 3663 102
6 Sri Lanka 3668 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6918 126
2 India 7000 121
3 New Zealand 4803 112
4 South Africa 4985 111
5 Pakistan 4370 102
6 Australia 3980 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 4979 138
2 India 5064 127
3 England 2586 118
4 Australia 3014 116
5 South Africa 2502 114
6 New Zealand 2803 112
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all