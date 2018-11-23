Bangladesh vs West Indies: Windies pacer Shannon Gabriel suspended for second Test for breach of ICC's code of conduct
Shannon Gabriel's suspension from the Mirpur test, which starts on 30 November, comes as an additional blow for a Windies attack already missing the injured Jason Holder.
Windies paceman Shannon Gabriel will miss the second Test against Bangladesh due to a code of conduct breach in the opening match in Chittagong, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Friday.
The ICC found Gabriel guilty of making “inappropriate and deliberate physical contact” with Bangladesh batsman Imrul Kayes in the eighth over of the first test on Thursday.
File image of Shannon Gabriel. AFP
The 30-year-old was fined 30 percent of his match fee and handed two demerit points, taking his tally to five, after he picked up three during a home test against Pakistan in April 2017.
As per ICC regulations, Gabriel has reached the four demerit point threshold over a two-year period which results in a one-test suspension.
Despite his altercation with Kayes, Gabriel picked up four wickets during Bangladesh’s first innings as the hosts were dismissed for 324.
The suspension from the Mirpur test, which starts on 30 November, comes as an additional blow for a Windies attack already missing the injured Jason Holder.
Following the two-match test series, West Indies and Bangladesh play three one-day internationals and three Twenty20 matches next month.
Nov 23, 2018
Nov 23, 2018
