Bangladesh vs West Indies: Uncapped Shadman Islam included in hosts' squad for two-match Test series against Windies
Shadman Islam was rewarded for a strong showing with the Bangladesh Cricket Board XI in a two-day match against the visitors that ended in a draw in Chittagong on Monday.
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 SAW Vs BANW South Africa Women beat Bangladesh Women by 30 runs
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 WIW Vs ENGW West Indies Women beat England Women by 4 wickets
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 NZW Vs IREW New Zealand Women beat Ireland Women by 8 wickets
- South Africa in Australia, Only T20 International, 2018 AUS Vs SA South Africa beat Australia by 21 runs
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 Test Series, 2018 PAK Vs NZ New Zealand beat Pakistan by 4 runs
- England in Sri Lanka, 3 Test Series, 2018 SL Vs ENG England beat Sri Lanka by 57 runs
- West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IND Vs WI India beat West Indies by 6 wickets
- India in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2018 AUS vs IND - Nov 21st, 2018, 01:20 PM IST
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2018 BAN vs WI - Nov 22nd, 2018, 09:00 AM IST
- England in Sri Lanka, 3 Test Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Nov 23rd, 2018, 10:00 AM IST
- India in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2018 AUS vs IND - Nov 23rd, 2018, 01:20 PM IST
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 Test Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Nov 24th, 2018, 11:30 AM IST
- India in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2018 AUS vs IND - Nov 25th, 2018, 01:20 PM IST
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2018 BAN vs WI - Nov 30th, 2018, 09:00 AM IST
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 Test Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Dec 3rd, 2018, 11:30 AM IST
- Border-Gavaskar Trophy, 2018/19 AUS vs IND - Dec 6th, 2018, 05:30 AM IST
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2018 BAN vs WI - Dec 9th, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
CBI imbroglio turns messier as officer MK Sinha claims minister was bribed, Ajit Doval was close to middlemen
-
Sabarimala temple protests: BJP circular reveals carefully planned operation resulted in arrest of 70 persons on Sunday
-
Donald Trump's war on media continues in an America divided into Fox News viewers and a more non-discriminatory crowd
-
European Super League and the dissimilarities in similarities with Kerry Packer’s World Series Cricket
-
Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn arrested over 'significant acts of misconduct', company to fire him
-
Author Lionel Shriver on her early writing, politics, essential reading list and persevering out of 'sheer spite'
-
Jagte Raho: Abhishek Hazra on How to Hide Your Hegel
-
Zero: Shah Rukh Khan in an Aanand L Rai film marks a perfect finish to a year full of heartland films
-
Reflections on Ease of Doing Business: टारगेट कम रखने की माफी नहीं मिलेगी-पीएम मोदी
-
सीबीआई केस: अधिकारी मनीष कुमार का दावा, गिरफ्तार बिजनेसमैन ने NSA अजित डोवाल के साथ बताए नजदीकी संबंध
-
अगर नक्सलियों से मेरे संबंध हैं तो मुझे गिरफ्तार करें पीएम मोदी: दिग्विजय सिंह
-
बीजेपी के इस दांव से टोंक में सचिन की हालत अजहरुद्दीन की तरह न हो जाए?
-
PM मोदी ने WPE का किया उद्घाटन, बोले- कांग्रेस के 'लटकाना, अटकाना और भटकाना' कल्चर से हुआ लेट
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4397
|116
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|England
|4722
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|Australia
|3663
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6918
|126
|2
|India
|7000
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4803
|112
|4
|South Africa
|4985
|111
|5
|Pakistan
|4370
|102
|6
|Australia
|3980
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|4979
|138
|2
|India
|5064
|127
|3
|Australia
|2953
|118
|4
|England
|2586
|118
|5
|New Zealand
|2803
|112
|6
|South Africa
|2334
|111
Dhaka: Bangladesh selectors on Monday called up uncapped opening batsman Shadman Islam for the first Test squad against the West Indies starting later this week.
The left-hander was rewarded for a strong showing with the Bangladesh Cricket Board XI in a two-day match against the visitors that ended in a draw in Chittagong on Monday.
Representational image. Getty Images
Shadman hit 73 off 169 balls with 10 fours and a six in the match, sharing 126 runs with opening partner Soumya Sarkar.
The 23-year-old has been a prolific run scorer in domestic cricket. He tallied 648 runs at an average of 64.80 in the domestic first-class National Cricket League and played for the Bangladesh Under 19 team.
Bangladesh were looking for an opener after veteran batsman Tamim Iqbal was injured during a recent training session, delaying his Test comeback.
The first match of the two-Test series starts in Chittagong on Thursday.
The West Indies will also play three ODIs and three Twenty20 matches during their month-long tour.
Bangladesh squad: Shakib Al Hasan (Capt), Soumya Sarker, Imrul Kayes, Mohammad Mithun, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Ariful Haque, Mahmudullah Riyad, Mehidy Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Taijul Islam, Shadman Islam, Khaled Ahmed and Nayeem Hasan.
Updated Date:
Nov 19, 2018
Also See
Bangladesh vs West Indies: Skipper Shakib Al Hasan returns from finger injury as hosts announce squad for first Test
Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe: Mahmudullah insists hosts maintaining positive frame of mind even after heavy defeat in first Test
Kuldeep Yadav's good show against West Indies earns him career-best position in ICC T20I rankings