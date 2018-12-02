Bangladesh vs West Indies: Tamim Iqbal, Shakib Al Hasan return for three-match ODI series against Windies
The pair missed Bangladesh's last ODI series against Zimbabwe in October due to injury, but were deemed fit for the upcoming three-match contest in Bangladesh.
Dhaka: Bangladesh selectors on Sunday recalled Tamim Iqbal and Shakib Al Hasan to a full-strength squad for the One-Day International series against West Indies.
The pair missed the Tigers' last ODI series against Zimbabwe in October due to injury, but were deemed fit for the upcoming three-match contest in Bangladesh.
All-rounder Shakib has captained Bangladesh during their wins in both Tests over West Indies – their first series victory in four years.
File image of Shakib Al Hasan (L) and Tamim Iqbal. AFP
Opening batsman Tamim has not played since injuring his wrist during the Asia Cup opener against Sri Lanka in September. He was expected to return for the Test series but a rib injury delayed his comeback.
He was only cleared to play the ODIs on Saturday. Selectors have also included him in the squad for a warm-up match against West Indies scheduled on 6 December.
Opening batsman Nazmul Hossain and all-rounder Fazle Mahmud made way for the returning duo.
The three-match ODI series will be held from 9 to 14 December in Dhaka and Sylhet.
West Indies will also play three Twenty20 internationals against the hosts during their month-long tour.
Squad: Mashrafe Mortaza (Capt), Tamim Iqbal, Imrul Kayes, Soumya Sarker, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Mehidy Hasan, Nazmul Islam, Mohammad Mithun, Mohammad Saifuddin, Abu Hider and Ariful Hoque.
Dec 02, 2018
