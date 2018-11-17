First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
WI in IND | 3rd T20I Nov 11, 2018
IND Vs WI
India beat West Indies by 6 wickets
IND in AUS Nov 21, 2018
AUS vs IND
Brisbane Cricket Ground (Woolloongabba), Brisbane
WI in BAN Nov 22, 2018
BAN vs WI
Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chittagong
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Bangladesh vs West Indies: Skipper Shakib Al Hasan returns from finger injury as hosts announce squad for first Test

Skipper Shakib Al Hasan returned from injury as Bangladesh on Saturday named a 13-man squad for the first Test against the West Indies, starting in Chittagong on 22 November.

Agence France-Presse, November 17, 2018

Dhaka: Skipper Shakib Al Hasan returned from injury as Bangladesh on Saturday named a 13-man squad for the first Test against the West Indies, starting in Chittagong on 22 November.

File image of Shakib Al Hasan of Bangladesh. AP

File image of Shakib Al Hasan of Bangladesh. AP

It was feared Shakib would be sidelined for at least three months after he underwent surgery on an injured finger in late September.

He missed the recent home series against Zimbabwe but Bangladesh chief selector Minhjaul Abedin said the all-rounder recovered from the injury sooner than expected.

"He has been cleared by the physio to play against the West Indies," Minhajul told AFP.

"There is no pain in his finger now. And he should be available from the first Test. He has a lack of match practice. But we thought as a senior cricketer he could adjust," he said.

Left-arm spinner Nazmul Islam, who played against Zimbabwe, made way for Shakib.

Batsman Liton Das, Nazmul Hossain, and pacers Saiful Islam and Abu Jayed, who were also part of the squad for Zimbabwe, have also been excluded.

Top-order batsman Soumya Sarkar was recalled for the Test. The hosts also included uncapped off-spinner Nayeem Hasan in the squad.

Nayeem was in the squad for the home series against Sri Lanka earlier this year but did not play.

The West Indies will play two Tests, three one-day internationals and as many Twenty20 internationals during their month-long series in Bangladesh from 22 November to 22 December.

Bangladesh squad for 1st Test: Shakib Al Hasan (c), Soumya Sarker, Imrul Kayes, Mohammad Mithun, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Ariful Haque, Mahmudullah Riyad, Mehidy Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Taijul Islam, Khaled Ahmed and Nayeem Hasan.

Updated Date: Nov 17, 2018

Tags : Bangladesh, Bangladesh Vs West Indies 2018, Cricket, Nazmul Islam, Shakib Al Hasan, Shakib Al Hasan Injury, West Indies, Windies, Zimbabwe

Also See

Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade




fp-mobile


CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4397 116
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 England 4722 105
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 Australia 3663 102
6 Sri Lanka 3668 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6918 126
2 India 7000 121
3 New Zealand 4803 112
4 South Africa 4985 111
5 Pakistan 4370 102
6 Australia 3980 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 4979 138
2 India 5064 127
3 Australia 2953 118
4 England 2586 118
5 New Zealand 2803 112
6 South Africa 2334 111
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all