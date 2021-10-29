Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
Live Score, Bangladesh vs West Indies, T20 World Cup 2021: Tigers, defending champions eye first win

14:30 (IST)

Holder replaces McCoy

Former West Indies captain and tried-and-tested all-rounder Jason Holder finally has been included in the Kieron Pollard-led squad for the T20 World Cup after seamer Obed McCoy was ruled out due to injury. Can he help finally turn things around for the defending champions whose campaign might very well be over if they go on to lose a third game on the trot on Friday afternoon against Bangladesh? 

14:20 (IST)

Pooran backs Pollard

West Indies batter Nicholas Pooran, meanwhile, has backed skipper Kieron Pollard to guide the team of the mess that they find themselves in as far as the T20 World Cup campaign is concerned. The defending champions, who had also won the tournament in 2012, are struggling with defeats to England and South Africa, getting shot out for a meagre 55 against Eoin Morgan's men in their opening game.

"We have a wonderful captain. He knows what he's doing," is what Pooran said.

14:10 (IST)

With both teams winless in the Super 12s stage of the T20 World Cup from two games, the upcoming clash in Sharjah becomes all the more crucial for West Indies and Bangladesh fight for survival. A third defeat on the trot could very well spell the end to their title hopes, and the defending champions certainly will hope not to sign off with a whimper.

14:00 (IST)

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the 23rd match of the 2021 T20 World Cup, with Bangladesh taking on the defending champions West Indies at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in what is a crucial tie for both parties involved.

Highlights

title-img

Bangladesh vs West Indies, Latest Updates, T20 World Cup 2021: Follow this space for the latest update on the 23rd match of the ongoing mega event.

Preview: The upcoming T20 World Cup match between West Indies and Bangladesh on Friday will be quest of survival for both teams following poor start to their Super 12s campaigns.

Title holders West Indies, who beat England in a thrilling final five years ago to lift the trophy for a second time, opened their account with a lopsided defeat to England in Dubai in which they were shot out for a meagre 55, with Eoin Morgan's side chasing it down with ease.

Bangladesh's stop-start journey in the T20 World Cup, meanwhile continued with their five-wicket defeat to neighbours to the south Sri Lanka in their opening game of the Super 12s stage.

Live Cricket Score and Live Streaming of Bangladesh vs West Indies, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Match. AP

Bangladesh's chances of making it to the next round appeared in danger after starting their campaign with a loss to Scotland, before they managed to scrape their way through by beating Oman and Papua New Guinea.

On Sunday, Mohammad Naim and Mushfiqur Rahim struck half-centuries as the Tigers put up a challenging 171/4 on the board, but the bowlers eventually fell short despite reducing the Lankans to 79/4 at one stage.

Both teams then suffered eight-wicket losses in their next games — West Indies to South Africa and Bangladesh to England respectively, neither able to get past the 150 mark. With two defeats from as many games, both teams are on the brink of elimination and will desperately need a victory on Friday to keep their campaign alive while also hoping results from the other games go their way.

Earlier on Thursday, West Indies opted to bring former captain Jason Holder into their squad for the ongoing tournament after pacer Obed McCoy was ruled out with injury.

Here's everything you need to know about tomorrow's game:

When will the Group 1 match of the T20 World Cup 2021 between Bangladesh and West Indies take place?

The match between Bangladesh and West Indies will take place on 29 October 2021.

What is the venue for Bangladesh and West Indies match?

The match will take place at the Sharjah International Cricket Stadium.

What time will Bangladesh and West Indies match start?

The match will begin at 3.30 pm IST. The toss will take place at 3 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Bangladesh and West Indies match?

The match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will also be available on Disney+ Hotstar. Besides, you can browse Firstpost.com for live updates and over-by-over commentary.

Teams (from):

West Indies: Kieron Pollard (c), Nicholas Pooran, Fabian Allen, Dwayne Bravo, Roston Chase, Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Evin Lewis, Jason Holder, Lendl Simmons, Ravi Rampaul, Andre Russell, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr.

Bangladesh: Mahmudullah (capt), Liton Das, Mohammed Naim, Mahedi Hasan, Shakib Al Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim, Nurul Hasan, Afif Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Shamim Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammed Saifuddin and Shoriful Islam.

Updated Date: October 29, 2021 14:31:09 IST

