Bangladesh Vs West Indies LIVE SCORE (test)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

Bangladesh Vs West Indies At Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, 11 February, 2021

11 February, 2021
Starts 09:00 (IST)
Play In Progress
West Indies

61/0 (18.4 ov)

2nd Test
Bangladesh

Yet To Bat

West Indies Bangladesh
61/0 (18.4 ov) - R/R 3.27

Play In Progress

Kraigg Brathwaite (C) - 25

John Campbell - 35

This Over
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Kraigg Brathwaite (C) Batting 25 51 3 0
John Campbell Batting 35 62 5 1
Bowling 0 M R W
Nayeem Hasan 5 1 19 0
Taijul Islam 3.4 0 10 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 0/0 (0)

61 (61) R/R: 3.23

John Campbell 35(62)

0 0(0) S.R (0)

Bangladesh vs West Indies, LIVE Cricket Score, 2nd Test, Day 1 at Dhaka

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • February 11th, 2021
  • 9:07:16 IST

Toggle between the tabs to switch between ball-by-ball commentary and live scorecard

Toss report, 2nd Test: West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite won the toss and elected to bat first in the second Test and final against Bangladesh on Thursday.

The visitors, who chased down a mammoth 395-run target for a stunning three-wicket victory in the first Test, made one change to the side with Alzarri Joseph replacing fellow pacer Kemar Roach.

Bangladesh, eying to salvage the series, had three changes.

Allrounder Soumya Sarkar, middle order batsman Mohammad Mithun and pacer Abu Jayed Rahi came in the place of Shakib Al Hasan, Shadman Islam and Mustafizur Rahman.

Shakib was ruled out two days before the Test following a thigh injury, sustained during the second day of the first Test while Shadman failed to recover from his hip injury.

Playing XI:

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Nazmul Hossain, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Mithun, Soumya Sarkar, Liton Das, Mehidy Hasan, Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Abu Jayed Rahi

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell, Shayne Moseley, Nkrumah Bonner, Kayle Mayers, Jermaine Blackwood, Joshua Da Silva, Rahkeem Cornwall, Alzarri Joseph, Jomel Warrican, Shannon Gabriel.

With inputs from AP

Updated Date: February 11, 2021 09:07:16 IST

Tags:

