Toss report: West Indies captain Rovman Powell won the toss and elected to bowl in their second one-day international against Bangladesh in Dhaka on Tuesday.

Bangladesh lead the three-match series 1-0 after taking a five-wicket win in the opener Sunday also at Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium.

Bangladesh fielded an unchanged squad for the second match, while West Indies dropped Kieran Powell and brought in Chandrapaul Hemraj.

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Imrul Kayes, Soumya Sarker, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah Riyad, Mashrafe Mortaza (Capt), Mehidy Hasan, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman.

West Indies: Chandrapaul Hemraj, Shai Hope, Darren Bravo, Marlon Samuels, Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Rovman Powell (Capt), Devendra Bishoo, Keemo Paul, Kemar Roach, Oshane Thomas.

Umpires: Masudur Rahman (BAN), Aleem Dar (PAK)

Third Umpire: Ruchira Palliyaguruge (SRI)

Match Referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)