Bangladesh vs West Indies, LIVE Cricket Score, 2nd ODI at Dhaka
Bangladesh vs West Indies Live Score: Follow live updates on 2nd ODI between Bangladesh and West Indies at Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2018 BAN Vs WI Live Now
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2018 BAN Vs WI Bangladesh beat West Indies by 5 wickets
- Border-Gavaskar Trophy, 2018/19 AUS Vs IND India beat Australia by 31 runs
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 Test Series, 2018 PAK Vs NZ New Zealand beat Pakistan by 123 runs
- Border-Gavaskar Trophy, 2018/19 AUS vs IND - Dec 14th, 2018, 07:50 AM IST
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2018 BAN vs WI - Dec 14th, 2018, 12:30 PM IST
- Sri Lanka in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2018 NZ vs SL - Dec 15th, 2018, 03:30 AM IST
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 3 T20 International Series, 2018 BAN vs WI - Dec 17th, 2018, 03:30 PM IST
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 3 T20 International Series, 2018 BAN vs WI - Dec 20th, 2018, 04:30 PM IST
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 3 T20 International Series, 2018 BAN vs WI - Dec 22nd, 2018, 04:30 PM IST
- Sri Lanka in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2018 NZ vs SL - Dec 26th, 2018, 03:30 AM IST
- Border-Gavaskar Trophy, 2018/19 AUS vs IND - Dec 26th, 2018, 05:00 AM IST
- Pakistan in South Africa, 3 Test Series, 2018/19 SA vs PAK - Dec 26th, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
- Border-Gavaskar Trophy, 2018/19 AUS vs IND - Jan 3rd, 2019, 05:00 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Madhya Pradesh Election Results 2018 LIVE Updates: Congress touches halfway mark; 16 bellweather seats keep contest intriguing
-
RBI governor Urjit Patel has been a victim of NDA sledging, which is simply not cricket
-
Rajasthan Election Results LIVE updates: Congress will form govt, trends reflect people's resentment against Modi govt, says Ashok Gehlot
-
Election Results LIVE updates: Three cheers for Congress as party hits halfway mark in Madhya Pradesh, ahead in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh
-
Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas on Kavacham, failure of Saakshyam, and obsession with action films
-
Hockey World Cup 2018, K Arumgugam column: Penalty corner goals now complement success, but don't decide it
-
Dhanushkodi's residents battled nature's fury; but will they survive government apathy?
-
Brexit in turmoil as Theresa May postpones Parliament vote; UK PM vows to seek changes from EU in deal
-
Auroville, 50 years on: Story behind India’s ‘utopia’ ignores the contribution, oppression of Tamil locals
-
MP Assembly Election Results 2018 LIVE: रुझानों में 116 सीटों पर पहुंची कांग्रेस, छुआ जादुई आंकड़ा
-
राजस्थान विधानसभा Election Results 2018 Live: रुझानों में कांग्रेस को 101 सीटें, गहलोत-पायलट ने निर्दलियों को दिया न्योता
-
Chhattisgarh Assembly Election Results 2018 Live: रुझान में कांग्रेस की सरकार बननी तय, पार्टी कार्यकर्ताओं में खुशी
-
Assembly Election Results 2018 Live: तेलंगाना में TRS 92 और कांग्रेस 17 सीटों पर आगे, मिजोरम के सीएम हारे
-
आज RBI को मिल सकता है नया गवर्नर, ये 4 शख्स हैं बड़े दावेदार
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4397
|116
|2
|England
|5310
|108
|3
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|4
|New Zealand
|2834
|105
|5
|Australia
|3663
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3888
|93
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6918
|126
|2
|India
|7000
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4803
|112
|4
|South Africa
|4985
|111
|5
|Pakistan
|4370
|102
|6
|Australia
|3980
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|4979
|138
|2
|India
|5298
|126
|3
|England
|2586
|118
|4
|Australia
|3266
|117
|5
|South Africa
|2502
|114
|6
|New Zealand
|2803
|112
Toggle between the above tabs to switch between ball-by-ball commentary and full scorecard
Toss report: West Indies captain Rovman Powell won the toss and elected to bowl in their second one-day international against Bangladesh in Dhaka on Tuesday.
Bangladesh lead the three-match series 1-0 after taking a five-wicket win in the opener Sunday also at Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium.
Mashrafe Mortaza and Rovman Powell, captain of Bangladesh and West Indies respectively. AFP
Bangladesh fielded an unchanged squad for the second match, while West Indies dropped Kieran Powell and brought in Chandrapaul Hemraj.
Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Imrul Kayes, Soumya Sarker, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah Riyad, Mashrafe Mortaza (Capt), Mehidy Hasan, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman.
West Indies: Chandrapaul Hemraj, Shai Hope, Darren Bravo, Marlon Samuels, Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Rovman Powell (Capt), Devendra Bishoo, Keemo Paul, Kemar Roach, Oshane Thomas.
Umpires: Masudur Rahman (BAN), Aleem Dar (PAK)
Third Umpire: Ruchira Palliyaguruge (SRI)
Match Referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)
Updated Date:
Dec 11, 2018
Also See
Bangladesh vs West Indies: Tamim Iqbal, Shakib Al Hasan return for three-match ODI series against Windies
Bangladesh vs West Indies, Highlights, 2nd Test at Dhaka, Day 2, Full Cricket Score: Visitors trail by 433 runs
Bangladesh vs West Indies, Highlights, 2nd Test at Dhaka, Day 3, Full Cricket Score: Hosts win by an innings and 184 runs