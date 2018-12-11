First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
WI in BAN | 1st ODI Dec 09, 2018
BAN Vs WI
Bangladesh beat West Indies by 5 wickets
Border-Gavaskar Trophy | 1st Test Dec 06, 2018
AUS Vs IND
India beat Australia by 31 runs
Border-Gavaskar Trophy Dec 14, 2018
AUS vs IND
Perth Stadium, Perth
WI in BAN Dec 14, 2018
BAN vs WI
Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Bangladesh vs West Indies, LIVE Cricket Score, 2nd ODI at Dhaka

Bangladesh vs West Indies Live Score: Follow live updates on 2nd ODI between Bangladesh and West Indies at Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.

FirstCricket Staff, December 11, 2018

39/1
Overs
7.1
R/R
5.49
Fours
4
Sixes
0
Extras
5
Tamim Iqbal Batting 18 20 2 0
Kemar Roach 4 0 17 0
Oshane Thomas 3.1 0 20 1

Toggle between the above tabs to switch between ball-by-ball commentary and full scorecard

Toss report: West Indies captain Rovman Powell won the toss and elected to bowl in their second one-day international against Bangladesh in Dhaka on Tuesday.

Bangladesh lead the three-match series 1-0 after taking a five-wicket win in the opener Sunday also at Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium.

Mashrafe Mortaza and Rovman Powell, captain of Bangladesh and West Indies respectively. AFP

Mashrafe Mortaza and Rovman Powell, captain of Bangladesh and West Indies respectively. AFP

Bangladesh fielded an unchanged squad for the second match, while West Indies dropped Kieran Powell and brought in Chandrapaul Hemraj.

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Imrul Kayes, Soumya Sarker, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah Riyad, Mashrafe Mortaza (Capt), Mehidy Hasan, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman.

West Indies: Chandrapaul Hemraj, Shai Hope, Darren Bravo, Marlon Samuels, Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Rovman Powell (Capt), Devendra Bishoo, Keemo Paul, Kemar Roach, Oshane Thomas.

Umpires: Masudur Rahman (BAN), Aleem Dar (PAK)

Third Umpire: Ruchira Palliyaguruge (SRI)

Match Referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)

Updated Date: Dec 11, 2018

Tags : Bangladesh, Bangladesh Vs West Indies 2018, Cricket Score, Darren Bravo, Imrul Kayes, Liton Das, Live Cricket Score, Live Score, Live Score And Updates, Marlon Samuels, Mushfiqur Rahim, Rovman Powell, Shai Hope, Shakib Al Hasan, Shimron Hetmyer, Soumya Sarker, Tamim Iqbal

Also See



fp-mobile


Assembly elections counting of votes 2018: Firstpost panel decodes results from five states


CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4397 116
2 England 5310 108
3 South Africa 3712 106
4 New Zealand 2834 105
5 Australia 3663 102
6 Sri Lanka 3888 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6918 126
2 India 7000 121
3 New Zealand 4803 112
4 South Africa 4985 111
5 Pakistan 4370 102
6 Australia 3980 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 4979 138
2 India 5298 126
3 England 2586 118
4 Australia 3266 117
5 South Africa 2502 114
6 New Zealand 2803 112
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all