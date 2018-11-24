First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IND in AUS | 2nd T20I Nov 23, 2018
AUS Vs IND
Match Abandoned
IND in AUS Nov 25, 2018
AUS vs IND
Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney
WI in BAN Nov 30, 2018
BAN vs WI
Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Bangladesh vs West Indies, LIVE cricket score, 1st Test, Day 3 at Chittagong

Catch all the LIVE scores and updates from the Day 3 of the first Test between Bangladesh and West Indies.

FirstCricket Staff, November 24, 2018

324/10
Overs
92.4
R/R
3.51
Fours
29
Sixes
2
Extras
12
246/10
Overs
64.0
R/R
3.84
Fours
15
Sixes
8
Extras
15
125/10
Overs
35.5
R/R
3.52
Fours
10
Sixes
1
Extras
6
77/8
Overs
23.0
R/R
3.35
Fours
4
Sixes
1
Extras
8

Toggle between the above tabs to switch between ball-by-ball commentary and full scorecard

Report, Day 2: Bangladesh reached stumps at 55-5 on the second day of the second cricket test against West Indies after a day in which 17 wickets tumbled and Nayeem Hasan become the youngest bowler to take a five-wicket haul on debut.

Bangladesh resumed Friday at 315-8 in its first innings and was dismissed for 324 in the fifth over. Nayeem then took 5-61 as West Indies was bowled out for 246 in 64 overs, giving Bangladesh a 78-run first-innings lead.

Shakib Al Hasan and Kraigg Brathwaite, captain of Bangladesh and Windies respectively. AFP

Shakib Al Hasan and Kraigg Brathwaite, captain of Bangladesh and Windies respectively. AFP

At 17 years and 356 days, Nayeem lowered the record set by Australian paceman Pat Cummins who was 18 years and 193 days when he took 6-79 against South Africa in 2011.

"Five or 10 wickets in an innings or match was not in my mind," Nayeem said. "The pitch was helpful. I just tried to land the ball in areas and let the pitch do the rest.

"We'll try to bat as long as possible on Day 3. I think on this wicket it would be difficult to chase whatever the target is."

But the action didn't stop there, with left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican (2-22) and offspinner Roston Chase (2-16) doing most of the damage for the West Indies on a deteriorating pitch against the Bangladesh top order.

At stumps, Mushfiqur Rahim was batting on 11 and Mehidy Hasan had faced nine balls without scoring, and Bangladesh had an overall lead of 133 runs.

Mominul Haque, who scored a century in the first innings, was trapped lbw for 12 by Chase in the second innings.

For the West Indies, Shimron Hetmyer smashed a 47 ball-63 and Shane Dowrich made a comparatively laborious 63 not out from 101 balls to keep the West Indies in the test.

Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan (3-43) started the West Indies batting woes with three top-order wickets before Nayeem Hasan took out the lower order.

"I think it's pretty even right now," Dowrich said. "Bangladesh already have a lead and a lead on the board is always a challenge. But I think once we go hard in the morning and get those wickets as early as possible and bat well in the second innings, we could also come out winning."

Updated Date: Nov 24, 2018

Tags : Bangladesh, Bangladesh Vs West Indies 2018, Devendra Bishoo, Kraigg Brathwaite, Live, Live Scores, Mehidy Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Nayeem Hasan, Roston Chase, Shakib Al Hasan, Shannon Gabriel, Shimron Hetmyer, West Indies, Windies

Also See



fp-mobile


Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4397 116
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 England 4722 105
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 Australia 3663 102
6 Sri Lanka 3668 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6918 126
2 India 7000 121
3 New Zealand 4803 112
4 South Africa 4985 111
5 Pakistan 4370 102
6 Australia 3980 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 4979 138
2 India 5064 127
3 England 2586 118
4 Australia 3014 116
5 South Africa 2502 114
6 New Zealand 2803 112
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all