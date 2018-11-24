Bangladesh vs West Indies, LIVE cricket score, 1st Test, Day 3 at Chittagong
Catch all the LIVE scores and updates from the Day 3 of the first Test between Bangladesh and West Indies.
Report, Day 2: Bangladesh reached stumps at 55-5 on the second day of the second cricket test against West Indies after a day in which 17 wickets tumbled and Nayeem Hasan become the youngest bowler to take a five-wicket haul on debut.
Bangladesh resumed Friday at 315-8 in its first innings and was dismissed for 324 in the fifth over. Nayeem then took 5-61 as West Indies was bowled out for 246 in 64 overs, giving Bangladesh a 78-run first-innings lead.
Shakib Al Hasan and Kraigg Brathwaite, captain of Bangladesh and Windies respectively. AFP
At 17 years and 356 days, Nayeem lowered the record set by Australian paceman Pat Cummins who was 18 years and 193 days when he took 6-79 against South Africa in 2011.
"Five or 10 wickets in an innings or match was not in my mind," Nayeem said. "The pitch was helpful. I just tried to land the ball in areas and let the pitch do the rest.
"We'll try to bat as long as possible on Day 3. I think on this wicket it would be difficult to chase whatever the target is."
But the action didn't stop there, with left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican (2-22) and offspinner Roston Chase (2-16) doing most of the damage for the West Indies on a deteriorating pitch against the Bangladesh top order.
At stumps, Mushfiqur Rahim was batting on 11 and Mehidy Hasan had faced nine balls without scoring, and Bangladesh had an overall lead of 133 runs.
Mominul Haque, who scored a century in the first innings, was trapped lbw for 12 by Chase in the second innings.
For the West Indies, Shimron Hetmyer smashed a 47 ball-63 and Shane Dowrich made a comparatively laborious 63 not out from 101 balls to keep the West Indies in the test.
Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan (3-43) started the West Indies batting woes with three top-order wickets before Nayeem Hasan took out the lower order.
"I think it's pretty even right now," Dowrich said. "Bangladesh already have a lead and a lead on the board is always a challenge. But I think once we go hard in the morning and get those wickets as early as possible and bat well in the second innings, we could also come out winning."
Updated Date:
Nov 24, 2018
