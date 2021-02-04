Bangladesh vs West Indies, LIVE Cricket Score, 1st Test, Day 2 at Chattogram

Toggle between the tabs to switch between ball-by-ball commentary and live scorecard

Report, Day 1: Bangladesh reached 242-5 in their first innings at stumps on the first day of the first Test at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong.

Opener Shadman Islam top-scored with 59 runs while Shakib Al Hasan added an unbeaten 39 after Bangladesh skipper Mominul Haque won the toss and elected to bat first.

Left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican claimed 3-58 for the West Indies.

It was a very good day for me in the office. I got three vital wickets. Hopefully I can benefit the team with more wickets tomorrow," Warrican said.

"The Bangladesh batsmen play spin very well, so we had to be very disciplined and set the right fields. We stuck to the basics and just made sure I bowled in good areas and challenged the batsmen."

The West Indies handed Test debuts to Nkrumah Bonner, Kyle Mayers and Shayne Moseley.

With inputs from AFP