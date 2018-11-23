Toggle between the above tabs to switch between ball-by-ball commentary and full scorecard

Day 1 report: Shannon Gabriel took four wickets in three overs after Mominul Haque slammed a century on the opening day of the first Test between Bangladesh and West Indies in Chittagong on Thursday.

Bangladesh reached 315 for eight at stumps, thanks to Mominul's 120 off 167 balls -- his eighth Test hundred. He now shares the record with Tamim Iqbal for scoring the most Test centuries for Bangladesh.

It was his fourth century this year -- only India's Virat Kohli has scored as many Test centuries in 2018 so far.

Gabriel ended Mominul's record innings after the tea break to finish with 4-69 in a devastating spell that also included the prized wickets of Shakib Al Hasan (34), Mushfiqur Rahim (four) and Mahmudullah Riyad (three).

Electing to bat first, Bangladesh seemed to be coasting towards a big total once Mominul brought his hundred with a six and four in successive overs before the tea break.

But Gabriel struck back in the final session. He first had Mominul caught behind before successfully reviewing a not out leg-before decision against Mushfiqur Rahim in the same over.

In his next two overs, Gabriel bowled Mahmudullah and Shakib respectively to leave Bangladesh reeling on 235 for seven, from a solid 222 for three.

Left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican bowled Mehidy Hasan for 22 to pile misery on Bangladesh, before the tail-enders restored some parity.

With inputs from AFP