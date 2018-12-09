First Cricket
PAK and NZ in UAE | 3rd Test Dec 03, 2018
PAK Vs NZ
New Zealand beat Pakistan by 123 runs
WI in BAN | 2nd Test Nov 30, 2018
BAN Vs WI
Bangladesh beat West Indies by an innings and 184 runs
WI in BAN Dec 11, 2018
BAN vs WI
Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur
Border-Gavaskar Trophy Dec 14, 2018
AUS vs IND
Perth Stadium, Perth
Bangladesh vs West Indies, LIVE Cricket Score, 1st ODI at Dhaka

Bangladesh vs West Indies Live Score: Follow live updates on 1st ODI between Bangladesh and West Indies at Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.

FirstCricket Staff, December 09, 2018

32/1
Overs
10.5
R/R
3.05
Fours
3
Sixes
0
Extras
2
Shai Hope (W) Batting 17 26 2 0
Mehidy Hasan 5.5 0 13 0

Toggle between the above tabs to switch between ball-by-ball commentary and full scorecard

Preview: The West Indies are looking to end their four-year wait for a one-day international series win when they take on hosts Bangladesh starting Sunday.

Stand-in skipper Rovman Powell said winning the three-match series in Bangladesh would give his side the perfect boost ahead of the World Cup next year, for which they had to qualify after failing to secure one of the eight automatic berths.

Mashrafe Mortaza and Rovman Powell, captain of Bangladesh and West Indies respectively. AFP

"We haven't won an ODI series in a long time," Powell told reporters on Saturday ahead of the first game in Dhaka.

"The guys are upbeat and raring to go. No better opportunity to change it in Bangladesh."

"It will be good to get the series win under our belt" before the World Cup, Powell added.

The West Indies were humiliated by Bangladesh in the preceding Test series, with the home side wrapping up both matches inside three days.

The Caribbean side last won an ODI series in 2014 when they beat Bangladesh 3-0 at home.

They have since lost 11 series and drew against minnows Afghanistan last year. The streak includes a 2-1 loss to Bangladesh in July at home and a 3-1 loss to India in October.

Powell, who will be leading the side in the absence of the injured Jason Holder, said the Test defeats to Bangladesh are in the past.

"We are focused on white-ball cricket. (The) guys are motivated and upbeat and hopefully we can get best possible result," he said.

"Both teams have good spinners, fast bowlers and batters. It will be a very competitive series."

Bangladesh have been boosted by the return of batsman Tamim Iqbal and all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, who both missed the ODI series against Zimbabwe in October because of injury.

Shakib played in the Tests against the West Indies and was named man-of-the-series, while Tamim showcased his abilities with a blistering 107 off 73 balls in Thursday's 51-run warm-up match win over the visitors.

"Obviously having Shakib, Tamim in the team is a big advantage for us," said Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza.

"In the practice game, Tamim played brilliantly which is a great relief for Tamim as well as for us," added Mashrafe, who is set to become the first Bangladeshi to play 200 ODIs on Sunday.

The second and third matches of the series will be played on December 11 and 14 in Dhaka and Sylhet.

The West Indies will wrap up the Bangladesh tour with three Twenty20 internationals.

With AFP inputs

Updated Date: Dec 09, 2018

Tags : Bangladesh, Bangladesh Cricket, Bangladesh Vs West Indies, Bangladesh Vs West Indies 2018, Cricket, Mashrafe Mortaza, Rovman Powell, Shakib Al Hasan, Tamim Iqbal, West Indies, Windies

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4397 116
2 England 5310 108
3 South Africa 3712 106
4 New Zealand 2834 105
5 Australia 3663 102
6 Sri Lanka 3888 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6918 126
2 India 7000 121
3 New Zealand 4803 112
4 South Africa 4985 111
5 Pakistan 4370 102
6 Australia 3980 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 4979 138
2 India 5298 126
3 England 2586 118
4 Australia 3266 117
5 South Africa 2502 114
6 New Zealand 2803 112
Full Ranking

