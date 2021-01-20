Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

Bangladesh Vs West Indies LIVE SCORE (odi)

Bangladesh Vs West Indies At Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, 20 January, 2021

20 January, 2021
Starts 11:00 (IST)
Play In Progress
West Indies

West Indies

34/2 (8.5 ov)

1st ODI
Bangladesh

Bangladesh

Yet To Bat

West Indies Bangladesh
34/2 (8.5 ov) - R/R 3.85

Play In Progress

Andre McCarthy - 1

Jason Mohammed (C) - 7

Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Andre McCarthy Batting 9 22 1 0
Jason Mohammed (C) Batting 7 13 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Rubel Hossain 4.5 0 20 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 24/2 (5.2)

10 (10) R/R: 2.85

Joshua Da Silva (W) 9(13) S.R (69.23)

c Liton Das b Mustafizur Rahman

Bangladesh vs West Indies, LIVE Cricket Score, 1st ODI at Dhaka

  • Agence France-Presse
  • January 20th, 2021
  • 11:40:08 IST

Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal won the toss and elected to field first in the first one-day international against the West Indies at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Wednesday.

Pace bowler Hasan Mahmud will debut for Bangladesh while West Indies handed an ODI first cap to Joshua Da Silva, Andre McCarthy, Nkrumah Bonner, Kyle Mayers, Jahmar Hamilton and Chemar Holder.

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal (capt), Liton Das, Najmul Hossain, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah Riyad, Soumya Sarkar, Mehidy Hasan, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud.

West Indies: Sunil Ambris, Joshua Da Silva(w), Andre McCarthy, Nkrumah Bonner, Jason Mohammed (c), Rovman Powell, Kyle Mayers, Jahmar Hamilton, Raymon Reifer, Alzarri Joseph, Chemar Holder

Umpire: Sharfuddoula Saikat (BAN), Masudur Rahman (BAN)

TV Umpire: Gazi Sohel (BAN)

Match Referee: Neeyamur Rashid Rahul (BAN)

With inputs from AFP

Updated Date: January 20, 2021 11:40:08 IST

