Bangladesh vs West Indies, LIVE Cricket Score, 1st ODI at Dhaka

|West Indies
|Bangladesh
|34/2 (8.5 ov) - R/R 3.85
|Batsman
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Andre McCarthy
|Batting
|9
|22
|1
|0
|Jason Mohammed (C)
|Batting
|7
|13
|0
|0
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Rubel Hossain
|4.5
|0
|20
|0
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 24/2 (5.2)
|
10 (10) R/R: 2.85
Andre McCarthy 1(8)
Jason Mohammed (C) 7(13)
|
Joshua Da Silva (W) 9(13) S.R (69.23)
c Liton Das b Mustafizur Rahman
Toggle between tabs to view scorecard and commentary
Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal won the toss and elected to field first in the first one-day international against the West Indies at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Wednesday.
Pace bowler Hasan Mahmud will debut for Bangladesh while West Indies handed an ODI first cap to Joshua Da Silva, Andre McCarthy, Nkrumah Bonner, Kyle Mayers, Jahmar Hamilton and Chemar Holder.
Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal (capt), Liton Das, Najmul Hossain, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah Riyad, Soumya Sarkar, Mehidy Hasan, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud.
West Indies: Sunil Ambris, Joshua Da Silva(w), Andre McCarthy, Nkrumah Bonner, Jason Mohammed (c), Rovman Powell, Kyle Mayers, Jahmar Hamilton, Raymon Reifer, Alzarri Joseph, Chemar Holder
Umpire: Sharfuddoula Saikat (BAN), Masudur Rahman (BAN)
TV Umpire: Gazi Sohel (BAN)
Match Referee: Neeyamur Rashid Rahul (BAN)
With inputs from AFP
