IND in AUS | 2nd T20I Nov 23, 2018
AUS Vs IND
Match Abandoned
IND in AUS | 1st T20I Nov 21, 2018
AUS Vs IND
Australia beat India by 4 runs (D/L method)
PAK and NZ in UAE Nov 24, 2018
PAK vs NZ
Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
IND in AUS Nov 25, 2018
AUS vs IND
Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney
Bangladesh vs West Indies: Hosts fail to build on first innings advantage as Windies spinners lead fightback on second Day

Bangladesh were unable to cash in on the advantage, slumping to 55 for five in their second innings at stumps on the second day for a lead of just 133 runs.

Agence France-Presse, November 23, 2018

Chittagong: Teenage Bangladesh off-spinner Nayeem Hasan became the youngest ever player to take five wickets on debut but West Indies' spinners matched him to restore parity in the first Test in Chittagong on Friday.

Nayeem, who was 17 years 355 days old at the start of the game, finished with 5-61, as Bangladesh bowled out the West Indies for 246 to take a 78-run first innings lead.

But the hosts were unable to cash in on the advantage, slumping to 55 for five in their second innings at stumps on the second day for a lead of just 133 runs.

Jomel Warrican and Roston Chase each took two wickets to help the West Indies claw their way back into the contest.

West Indies

West Indies spinners reduced Bangladesh 55/5 in second innings on second Day's play. AFP

Mushfiqur Rahim remained unbeaten on 11 alongside Mehidy Hasan, on what looked like a batting minefield at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium.

Nayeem, who surpassed Australian Pat Cummins's five-wicket haul on debut at 18 years and 193 days, took care of the West Indies lower middle-order after senior spinners provided the initial breakthroughs.

Skipper Shakib Al Hasan, who finished with 3-43, dismissed Shai Hope and Kraigg Brathwaite at the start of his spell after Taijul Islam removed Kieran Powell for 14 to help the hosts reduce West Indies to 31-3.

Roston Chase and Sunil Ambris tried to rebuild the innings but Nayeem soon struck, removing both batsmen in successive overs for 31 and 19 runs respectively.

Shimron Hetmyer then launched a counter-attack to score 63 off 47 balls with five fours and four sixes for a brief respite from the spin onslaught.

Hetmyer shared 92 runs with Shane Dowrich to lift West Indies from a precarious 88-5 but the side collapsed again once Mehidy broke the stand.

Nayeem then dismissed Devendra Bishoo, Kemar Roach and Warrican to complete his five-for before Sakib removed Shannon Gabriel to wrap up the West Indies innings.

Dowrich held one end firm to stay unbeaten on 63, his third Test fifty which came off 101 balls with the help of two fours and three sixes.

Earlier in the day, Bangladesh were bowled out quickly for 324 in their first innings after resuming on their overnight score of 315-8.

Left-arm spinner Warrican took the remaining two Bangladeshi wickets as the hosts added just nine runs.

Bangladesh owed their first-innings score to Mominul Haque, who struck 120 off 167 balls while Imrul Kayes and Shakib made 44 and 34 respectively.

Updated Date: Nov 23, 2018

Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4397 116
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 England 4722 105
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 Australia 3663 102
6 Sri Lanka 3668 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6918 126
2 India 7000 121
3 New Zealand 4803 112
4 South Africa 4985 111
5 Pakistan 4370 102
6 Australia 3980 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 4979 138
2 India 5064 127
3 England 2586 118
4 Australia 3014 116
5 South Africa 2502 114
6 New Zealand 2803 112
Full Ranking

