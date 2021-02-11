Bangladesh vs West Indies, Highlights, 2nd Test, Day 1 at Dhaka, Full Cricket Score: Windies 223/5 at stumps

Toggle between the tabs to switch between ball-by-ball commentary and live scorecard

Toss report, 2nd Test: West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite won the toss and elected to bat first in the second Test and final against Bangladesh on Thursday.

The visitors, who chased down a mammoth 395-run target for a stunning three-wicket victory in the first Test, made one change to the side with Alzarri Joseph replacing fellow pacer Kemar Roach.

Bangladesh, eying to salvage the series, had three changes.

Allrounder Soumya Sarkar, middle order batsman Mohammad Mithun and pacer Abu Jayed Rahi came in the place of Shakib Al Hasan, Shadman Islam and Mustafizur Rahman.

Shakib was ruled out two days before the Test following a thigh injury, sustained during the second day of the first Test while Shadman failed to recover from his hip injury.

Playing XI:

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Nazmul Hossain, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Mithun, Soumya Sarkar, Liton Das, Mehidy Hasan, Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Abu Jayed Rahi

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell, Shayne Moseley, Nkrumah Bonner, Kayle Mayers, Jermaine Blackwood, Joshua Da Silva, Rahkeem Cornwall, Alzarri Joseph, Jomel Warrican, Shannon Gabriel.

With inputs from AP