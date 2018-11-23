First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IND in AUS | 2nd T20I Nov 23, 2018
AUS Vs IND
Match Abandoned
IND in AUS | 1st T20I Nov 21, 2018
AUS Vs IND
Australia beat India by 4 runs (D/L method)
PAK and NZ in UAE Nov 24, 2018
PAK vs NZ
Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
IND in AUS Nov 25, 2018
AUS vs IND
Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Bangladesh vs West Indies, Highlights, 1st Test at Chittagong, Day 2, Full Cricket Score: Hosts lead by 133 in second innings

Follow live updates on Day 2 of the first Test between Bangladesh and West Indies at Chittagong.

FirstCricket Staff, November 23, 2018

324/10
Overs
92.4
R/R
3.51
Fours
29
Sixes
2
Extras
12
246/10
Overs
64.0
R/R
3.84
Fours
15
Sixes
8
Extras
15
55/5
Overs
17.0
R/R
3.24
Fours
5
Sixes
0
Extras
1
Jomel Warrican 8 0 22 2

Toggle between the above tabs to switch between ball-by-ball commentary and full scorecard

Day 1 report: Shannon Gabriel took four wickets in three overs after Mominul Haque slammed a century on the opening day of the first Test between Bangladesh and West Indies in Chittagong on Thursday.

Bangladesh reached 315 for eight at stumps, thanks to Mominul's 120 off 167 balls -- his eighth Test hundred. He now shares the record with Tamim Iqbal for scoring the most Test centuries for Bangladesh.

Shakib Al Hasan and Kraigg Brathwaite, captain of Bangladesh and Windies respectively. AFP

Shakib Al Hasan and Kraigg Brathwaite, captain of Bangladesh and Windies respectively. AFP

It was his fourth century this year -- only India's Virat Kohli has scored as many Test centuries in 2018 so far.

Gabriel ended Mominul's record innings after the tea break to finish with 4-69 in a devastating spell that also included the prized wickets of Shakib Al Hasan (34), Mushfiqur Rahim (four) and Mahmudullah Riyad (three).

Electing to bat first, Bangladesh seemed to be coasting towards a big total once Mominul brought his hundred with a six and four in successive overs before the tea break.

But Gabriel struck back in the final session. He first had Mominul caught behind before successfully reviewing a not out leg-before decision against Mushfiqur Rahim in the same over.

In his next two overs, Gabriel bowled Mahmudullah and Shakib respectively to leave Bangladesh reeling on 235 for seven, from a solid 222 for three.

Left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican bowled Mehidy Hasan for 22 to pile misery on Bangladesh, before the tail-enders restored some parity.

With inputs from AFP

Updated Date: Nov 23, 2018

Tags : Bangladesh, Bangladesh Vs West Indies 2018, Cricket, Kraigg Brathwaite, Shakib Al Hasan, Test Cricket, West Indies, Windies

Also See



fp-mobile


Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4397 116
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 England 4722 105
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 Australia 3663 102
6 Sri Lanka 3668 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6918 126
2 India 7000 121
3 New Zealand 4803 112
4 South Africa 4985 111
5 Pakistan 4370 102
6 Australia 3980 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 4979 138
2 India 5064 127
3 England 2586 118
4 Australia 3014 116
5 South Africa 2502 114
6 New Zealand 2803 112
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all