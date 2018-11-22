Bangladesh vs West Indies, Highlights, 1st Test at Chittagong, Day 1, Full Cricket Score: Hosts push past 300 on opening day
Follow live update on the first day of the first Test between Bangladesh and Windies at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong on our live blog here.
Toggle between the tabs above to switch between live commentary and full scorecard
Toss: Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan won the toss and elected to bat in the first Test of the two-match series against West Indies at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong on Thursday.
Shakib overcame a fitness concern to play his first game in any format since September, while the home side handed a debut to teenage off-spinner Nayeem Hasan.
Shakib Al Hasan and Kraigg Brathwaite, captain of Bangladesh and Windies respectively. AFP
Nayeem, 17, joined a four-man spin attack, which also include Shakib, Taijul Islam and Mehidy Hasan.
Bangladesh: Imrul Kayes, Soumya Sarkar, Mominul Haque, Mahmudullah Riyad, Shakib Al Hasan (capt), Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Mithun, Mehidy Hasan, Taijul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman and Nayeem Hasan
West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite (capt), Kieran Powell, Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Sunil Ambris, Shane Dowrich, Shannon Gabriel, Jomel Warrican, Kemar Roach and Devendra Bishoo
Umpires: Aleem Dar (PAK) and Richard Illingworth (ENG)
TV umpire: Ruchira Palliyaguruge (SRI)
Match referee: David Boon (AUS)
With inputs from AFP
Updated Date:
Nov 22, 2018
