Bangladesh Vs West Indies At Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, 20 January, 2021

20 January, 2021
Starts 11:00 (IST)
Match Ended
122/10 (32.2 ov)

1st ODI
125/4 (33.5 ov)

Bangladesh beat West Indies by 6 wickets

122/10 (32.2 ov) - R/R 3.77 125/4 (33.5 ov) - R/R 3.69

Mahmudullah - 9

Mushfiqur Rahim (W) - 10

This Over
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Mushfiqur Rahim (W) not out 19 31 1 0
Mahmudullah not out 9 16 1 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Andre McCarthy 2 0 10 0
Nkrumah Bonner 2.5 0 15 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 105/4 (28)

20 (20) R/R: 3.33

Mahmudullah 9(16)

Shakib Al Hasan 19(43) S.R (44.18)

b Akeal Hosein

Bangladesh vs West Indies, Highlights, 1st ODI at Dhaka: Hosts chase down visitors with ease in six-wicket win

  • Agence France-Presse
  • January 20th, 2021
  • 18:09:36 IST

Toggle between tabs to view scorecard and commentary

Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal won the toss and elected to field first in the first one-day international against the West Indies at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Wednesday.

Pace bowler Hasan Mahmud will debut for Bangladesh while West Indies handed an ODI first cap to Joshua Da Silva, Andre McCarthy, Nkrumah Bonner, Kyle Mayers, Jahmar Hamilton and Chemar Holder.

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal (capt), Liton Das, Najmul Hossain, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah Riyad, Soumya Sarkar, Mehidy Hasan, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud.

West Indies: Sunil Ambris, Joshua Da Silva(w), Andre McCarthy, Nkrumah Bonner, Jason Mohammed (c), Rovman Powell, Kyle Mayers, Jahmar Hamilton, Raymon Reifer, Alzarri Joseph, Chemar Holder

Umpire: Sharfuddoula Saikat (BAN), Masudur Rahman (BAN)

TV Umpire: Gazi Sohel (BAN)

Match Referee: Neeyamur Rashid Rahul (BAN)

With inputs from AFP

Updated Date: January 20, 2021 18:09:36 IST

