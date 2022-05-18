Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka: Mushfiqur Rahim becomes first Bangladeshi batter to reach 5,000 Test runs

Chittagong: Mushfiqur Rahim struck his eighth Test century and became the first Bangladeshi to pass 5,000 runs during day four of the first Test against Sri Lanka.

He achieved it when he nudged Asitha Fernando towards fine leg in the 16th over of the day for two runs.

The 35-year-old was however lucky to achieve the feat first. Opening batsman Tamim Iqbal came close to it Tuesday when he struck 133 runs.

Tamim needed just 19 more to reach the 5,000-run mark. However, he was forced to retire after the tea break on the third day with muscle cramps.

Mushfiqur made his Test debut in 2005, five years after Bangladesh were awarded Test status.

The wicketkeeper-batsman is also the first Bangladeshi to score a double hundred in Tests when he made 200, also against Sri Lanka, at Galle in 2013.

