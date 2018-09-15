Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, LIVE cricket score, Asia Cup 2018 at Dubai
Catch the LIVE score and updates from Match 1 of Asia Cup 2018 between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka
Preview: In the opening match of the six-nation tournament, Bangladesh will face Sri Lanka. Both teams are struggling with the injuries of their key players.
File image of Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza and Sri Lanka captain Angelo Mathews. AFP
Bangladesh have three injured players — Tamim Iqbal, Nazmul Hossain and Shakib Al Hasan — while Danushka Gunathilaka and Dinesh Chandimal were out from Sri Lanka squad but return of veteran pacer Lasith Malinga included some spark in the Sri Lankan squad.
The third team which is grouped with Bangladesh and Sri Lanka is Afghanistan. Last time they played Asia Cup is in 2014 where they crashed out in the group stages however, they registered their first Asia Cup victory, defeating Bangladesh.
Afghanistan's improvement in the international circuit has increased over the years. With spinning star Rashid Khan in the squad along with Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Mohammad Nabi, Afghanistan's bowling line-up will be a test for the others teams in the group.
With inputs from IANS
Sep 15, 2018
