Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE (odi)

Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka At Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, 28 May, 2021

28 May, 2021
Starts 12:30 (IST)
Play In Progress
Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka

170/3 (30.0 ov)

3rd ODI
Bangladesh

Bangladesh

Yet To Bat

Sri Lanka Bangladesh
170/3 (30.0 ov) - R/R 5.67

Play In Progress

Kusal Perera (C) - 14

Dhananjaya de Silva - 5

This Over
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Kusal Perera (C) Batting 95 93 10 1
Dhananjaya de Silva Batting 5 14 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Taskin Ahmed 7 0 38 3
Current Partnership Last Wicket 151/3 (25.2)

19 (19) R/R: 4.07

Kusal Mendis 22(36) S.R (61.11)

c Tamim Iqbal b Taskin Ahmed

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, LIVE Cricket Score, 3rd ODI at Dhaka

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • May 28th, 2021
  • 12:55:50 IST

3rd ODI toss update: Sri Lanka have won the toss and opted to bat against Bangladesh in the third and final ODI at Dhaka.

The hosts have made two changes for the final game. Taskin Ahmed has replaced Saifuddin, who will miss out due to head injury, and Mohammad Naim has come in at the expense of Liton Das. Meanwhile, Niroshan Dickwella has returned for Sri Lanka.

While the contest is a dead rubber, Sri Lanka, who have been in transition mode for quite a while now, will aim to salvage some pride. Hosts Bangladesh have been dominant right from the word go, winning the opening match by 33 runs and the rain-interrupted second match by 103 runs by virtue of the DLS method.

The Lankans’ inexperienced batting line up hasn’t helped their case and Bangladesh continue to prove why they’re not an easy side to get past at home.

Playing XI

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal(c), Mohammad Naim, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

Sri Lanka: Kusal Perera(c), Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Niroshan Dickwella(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ramesh Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Binura Fernando, Dushmantha Chameera

Updated Date: May 28, 2021 12:55:50 IST

Tags:

