Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE (test)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka At Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram, 15 May, 2022

15 May, 2022
Starts 09:30 (IST)
Play In Progress
102/2 (30.1 ov)

102/2 (30.1 ov) - R/R 3.38

Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Kusal Mendis Batting 38 55 3 0
Angelo Mathews Batting 18 34 1 1
Bowling 0 M R W
Khaled Ahmed 7.1 1 23 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 66/2 (21.2)

36 (36) R/R: 4.07

Kusal Mendis 18(19)

Oshada Fernando 36(76) S.R (47.36)

c Litton Das b Nayeem Hasan

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score, 1st Test Day 1 in Chittagong

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Full Cricket Score, 1st Test Day 1: Sri Lanka win toss, bat in first Bangladesh Test. Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne won the toss and elected to bat in the first Test against Bangladesh at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong on Sunday.

Bangladesh's (L) and Sri Lanka's players stand for the national anthems before the start of the first day play of the first Test cricket match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong on May 15, 2022. (Photo by Munir uz ZAMAN / AFP)

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka: Players from both teams line up ahead of the first Test at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong. AFP

Star Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan passed a fitness Test after recovering from a Covid-19 infection.

Neutral umpiring also returned for the first time since the onset of the pandemic with England's Richard Kettleborough officiating alongside Bangladesh's Sharfuddoula.

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Najmul Hossain, Mominul Haque (capt), Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Liton Das, Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Khaled Ahmed, Shoriful Islam.

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (capt), Oshada Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella, Dinesh Chandimal, Ramesh Mendis, Vishwa Fernando, Asitha Fernando, Lasith Embuldeniya.

Umpires: Richard Kettleborough (ENG), Sharfuddoula (BAN)

TV umpire: Joel Wilson (WIS)

Match Referee: Chris Broad (ENG)

(with inputs from AFP)

Updated Date: May 15, 2022 12:30:57 IST

Tags:

