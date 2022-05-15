Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score, 1st Test Day 1 in Chittagong

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Full Cricket Score, 1st Test Day 1: Sri Lanka win toss, bat in first Bangladesh Test. Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne won the toss and elected to bat in the first Test against Bangladesh at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong on Sunday.

Star Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan passed a fitness Test after recovering from a Covid-19 infection.

Neutral umpiring also returned for the first time since the onset of the pandemic with England's Richard Kettleborough officiating alongside Bangladesh's Sharfuddoula.

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Najmul Hossain, Mominul Haque (capt), Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Liton Das, Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Khaled Ahmed, Shoriful Islam.

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (capt), Oshada Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella, Dinesh Chandimal, Ramesh Mendis, Vishwa Fernando, Asitha Fernando, Lasith Embuldeniya.

Umpires: Richard Kettleborough (ENG), Sharfuddoula (BAN)

TV umpire: Joel Wilson (WIS)

Match Referee: Chris Broad (ENG)

(with inputs from AFP)

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.