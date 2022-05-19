Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka: Injured Shoriful Islam ruled out of second Test

Bangladesh pace bowler Shoriful Islam has been ruled out of the second and final Test against Sri Lanka because of a hand injury, the cricket board said on Thursday.

The 20-year-old retired hurt after being struck on the right hand while batting on the fourth day of the ongoing first Test in Chittagong on Wednesday.

Shoriful Islam

Bangladesh's Shoriful Islam (C) walks back to the pavilion after being injured during the fourth day of the first Test. AFP

An X-ray confirmed a fracture, the Bangladesh Cricket Board said in a statement.

The second Test starts on Monday.

"Such injuries tend to take around three weeks to heal followed by a couple of week's rehab. He will not be available to play for four to five weeks," national team physio Bayjedul Islam said.

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsIPL Live ScoreIPL 2022 scheduleIPL 2022 Points table and Entertainment News. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: May 19, 2022 15:12:31 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka: Tamim Iqbal ton gives Tigers upper hand on Day 3 of first Test
First Cricket News

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka: Tamim Iqbal ton gives Tigers upper hand on Day 3 of first Test

Mushfiqur Rahim and Liton Das struck fifties after Tamim Iqbal made a hundred to put Bangladesh in pole position in the first Test against Sri Lanka in Chittagong on Tuesday.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka: Tigers begin confidently after Mathews’ 199 helps Lankans post 397 on Day 2
First Cricket News

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka: Tigers begin confidently after Mathews’ 199 helps Lankans post 397 on Day 2

Bangladesh made a solid reply with the bat, reaching 76-0 at stumps on the second day, with opener Tamim Iqbal on 35 and Mahmudul Hasan on 31.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka: Mushfiqur Rahim ton guides hosts into lead
First Cricket News

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka: Mushfiqur Rahim ton guides hosts into lead

Mushfiqur Rahim struck his eighth Test century and became the first Bangladeshi to pass 5,000 runs as the hosts took the upper hand in the first Test against Sri Lanka in Chittagong on Wednesday.