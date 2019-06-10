Smarting from consecutive defeats, Bangladesh will be looking to get their World Cup campaign back on track when they take on an inconsistent Sri Lanka in Bristol on Tuesday.

Bangladesh made a perfect start to their World Cup campaign, posting their highest one-day international score of 330-6 during the 21-run win over South Africa.

However, the Tigers were not able to take forward the winning momentum and were handed a two-wicket loss by New Zealand followed by a massive 106-run defeat to hosts England.

In the batting department, wicketkeeper Mushfiqur Rahim has been impressive but openers Soumya Sarkar and Tamim Iqbal have squandered their starts, failing to play impactful knocks.

Star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, who is in fine form with the bat, having scored two half-centuries and a hundred in the tournament, is expected to play the key role again for his side.

However, Bangladesh's main concern will be their bowling that came unstuck in their previous game against England who amassed 386.

"We are disappointed in the manner we actually bowled. I thought we bowled really, really well against South Africa and against New Zealand. We were expecting a better bowling performance in this match," Shakib had said after the match.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, will be optimistic of their chances after recovering from a crushing 10-wicket defeat in their opening match against New Zealand.

The Dimuth Karunaratne-led side beat Afghanistan in a rain-shortened game to breathe life into their campaign but the island nation were forced to split points with Pakistan after the match was called off due to heavy rains.

Sri Lanka's batting unit has failed to last the full 50 overs in both their matches.

They lost five wickets for 14 runs against New Zealand and then seven wickets for 36 runs against Afghanistan and the 1996 champions will be wary of another middle-order batting collapse.

In the bowling department, Sri Lanka will miss the services of pacer Nuwan Pradeep, who was the architect of their win against Afghanistan, claiming four wickets for 31 runs.

In his absence, the onus will be more on veteran pacer Lasith Malinga to guide the side to victory against Bangladesh.

Here's all you need to know about when and where to watch Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka match:

When will Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka match take place?

The Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka match will take place on 11 June, 2019.

Where will the match be played?

The Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Indies fixture will be played in County Ground, Bristol

What time does the match begin?

The Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka fixture will begin at 3 pm IST, with the toss scheduled at 2.30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka match?

The match will be telecast on the Star Sports network in both standard as well as HD format, with live streaming on Hotstar. You can also catch the live score and updates on Firstpost.com.

Squads:

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah, Sabbir Rahman, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mashrafe Mortaza(c), Mehidy Hasan, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammad Mithun, Abu Jayed, Mosaddek Hossain

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Suranga Lakmal, Isuru Udana, Lasith Malinga, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kusal Perera (wk), Nuwan Pradeep, Suranga Lakmal, Jeevan Mendis, Thisara Perera, Lahiru Thirimanne, Jeffrey Vandersay, Milinda Siriwardana, Avishka Fernando, Dhananjaya de Silva.

With PTI inputs