Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match Preview: Tigers seek resurgence against inconsistent Islanders

Bangladesh have not been able to take forward the winning momentum and were handed a two-wicket loss by New Zealand followed by a massive 106-run defeat to hosts England.

Press Trust of India, Jun 11, 2019 08:27:52 IST

Smarting from consecutive defeats, Bangladesh will be looking to get their World Cup campaign back on track when they take on an inconsistent Sri Lanka in Bristol on Tuesday.

Bangladesh made a perfect start to their World Cup campaign, posting their highest one-day international score of 330-6 during the 21-run win over South Africa.

Mushfiqur Rahim and Shakib Al Hasan have shored up Bangladesh's batting so far. AP

However, the Tigers were not able to take forward the winning momentum and were handed a two-wicket loss by New Zealand followed by a massive 106-run defeat to hosts England.

In the batting department, wicketkeeper Mushfiqur Rahim has been impressive but openers Soumya Sarkar and Tamim Iqbal have squandered their starts, failing to play impactful knocks.

Star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, who is in fine form with the bat, having scored two half-centuries and a hundred in the tournament, is expected to play the key role again for his side.

However, Bangladesh's main concern will be their bowling that came unstuck in their previous game against England who amassed 386.

"We are disappointed in the manner we actually bowled. I thought we bowled really, really well against South Africa and against New Zealand. We were expecting a better bowling performance in this match," Shakib had said after the match.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, will be optimistic of their chances after recovering from a crushing 10-wicket defeat in their opening match against New Zealand.

The Dimuth Karunaratne-led side beat Afghanistan in a rain-shortened game to breathe life into their campaign but the island nation were forced to split points with Pakistan after the match was called off due to heavy rains.

Sri Lanka's batting unit has failed to last the full 50 overs in both their matches.

They lost five wickets for 14 runs against New Zealand and then seven wickets for 36 runs against Afghanistan and the 1996 champions will be wary of another middle-order batting collapse.

In the bowling department, Sri Lanka will miss the services of pacer Nuwan Pradeep, who was the architect of their win against Afghanistan, claiming four wickets for 31 runs.

In his absence, the onus will be more on veteran pacer Lasith Malinga to guide the side to victory against Bangladesh.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

Updated Date: Jun 11, 2019 07:30:14 IST

World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l t pts
New Zealand 3 3 0 0 6
England 3 2 1 0 4
India 2 2 0 0 4
Australia 3 2 1 0 4
West Indies 3 1 1 0 3
Sri Lanka 3 1 1 0 3
Pakistan 3 1 1 0 3
Bangladesh 3 1 2 0 2
South Africa 4 0 3 0 1
Afghanistan 3 0 3 0 0




